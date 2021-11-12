BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Josh Logan, John Doyle

Logan appointed financial advisor

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank has announce Josh Logan now serves as a financial advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Logan holds Series 7 and 66 licenses. Services are offered by Logan within the Trust and Wealth Management division of Hickory Point Bank.

“We are delighted that Josh has joined Hickory Point Bank to strengthen our value to clients,” said Brett Swallow, executive vice president Trust and Wealth Management. “Josh’s unwavering commitment to help individuals, families, and business owners reach financial success supports Hickory Point Bank’s endeavors to remain local and invested in our communities.”

Logan was born and raised in Decatur, having graduated from MacArthur High School and Millikin University, summa cum laude. He is a member of the Decatur chapter of Kiwanis and Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member and coach for the Decatur Youth Hockey program.

Logan is located in the Hickory Point Bank building, 225 N. Water St. in Decatur, and can be reached at 217-872-2859.

Doyle named mortgage loan officer

DECATUR — John Doyle has been appointed to the position of mortgage loan officer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Recommended for you…

Prior to this appointment, Doyle served as a commercial loan officer at LLCU. Before joining Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Doyle was a mortgage loan officer at First Mid Bank & Trust Co. in Decatur.

“John has done a great job for LLCU as a commercial loan officer over the last year,” said Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer. “However, he truly has a strong background and a deep network in real estate, so we felt it was a great time for John to help us expand those LLCU services to even more people needing experienced assistance with mortgage loans.”

Doyle will work out of the Oakland Avenue Decatur branch covering a 27-county service area throughout Central Illinois.

Business Achievements celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors. Send information to scott.perry@lee.net. Read more about these and other companies and individuals at herald-review.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0