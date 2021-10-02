Business achievements: Keith Casteel, Josh Chamblin, Jenner Ag, LLCU, Primrose

Casteel named chair of State Bar council

DECATUR — Keith W. Casteel of Decatur has been named chair of the Illinois State Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Section Council.

The mission of the ISBA Agricultural Law Section Council includes: (1) monitoring developments in the various legal fields that are applicable to farming and agribusiness; and (2) improving the knowledge and professional abilities of lawyers through continuing legal educational programs and publications.

Casteel is an attorney with Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson & Sly, LLP in Decatur.

Christopher W. Byron of Edwardsville is the council’s vice chair and James R. Myers of Vandalia is its secretary.

The Illinois State Bar Association is a not-for-profit voluntary-membership association, composed of more than 28,000 lawyer members.

Chamblin joins First Mid Wealth Management

DECATUR — First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Josh Chamblin to their financial advisor team.

Chamblin has been advising individuals and businesses in the Decatur community for the past four years. In addition to his tailored financial planning, investment strategy, and retirement solutions advice, Chamblin’s clients most appreciate the personal service they receive from him and his consultative approach to helping them make informed investment decisions.

Chamblin is a Decatur native and a military veteran. He served eight years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to working his way through college. Chamblin has associate, bachelor, and master degrees in Business Administration. He earned his MBA at Millikin University. Chamblin is also active in the community as a member of the Decatur Municipal Band, the Small Business Executive Committee of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the Marine Corps League, and the Mount Zion Council of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to joining First Mid, he was a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Decatur.

Jenner Ag earns Hall of Fame honor

HARRISTOWN — The Great Game of Business, Inc. inducted Jenner Ag into the Hall of Fame at its Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Each year the Great Game community honors and celebrates the achievements of companies from around the globe that have fully embraced the principles of open-book management and demonstrated outstanding results. The Hall of Fame honors organizations that have operated using the principles of open-book management for more than a decade with lasting, proven results, and have demonstrated a willingness to spread the word on open-book management in order to help others succeed.

“After 10 years of Great Game play, it’s a true accomplishment to be a member of the Hall of Fame,” says Steve Jones, President of Jenner Ag. “We have learned so much along the way about how all associates can be taught to understand the financial numbers behind the business and have seen how that understanding can make huge impacts on the direction of financials.”

Jenner Ag is celebrating its 60th year of business and its tenth year as a Great Game of Business company. The company is one of the Great Game’s few two-time All-Star Award winners and has been nominated for multiple consecutive years.

LLCU announces staff promotions

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotions of several staff members to new positions in our Decatur offices.

Holly Bateman has been promoted to branch operations manager at the Mound Road–Decatur branch. Bateman has been an LLCU employee for eight years.

Alicia Leonard has been promoted to collections supervisor and will oversee operations within the LLCU Collections Department. Leonard has been an LLCU employee for 12 years.

Jeshae Ali has been promoted to the position of universal banker at our Mound Road branch. Ali has been with LLCU for one year.

Primrose named Community of the Year

DECATUR — Primrose Retirement Communities, L.L.C. has named Primrose of Decatur one of its Communities of the Year.

“Each year, we recognize Primrose communities across the company who have excelled at fulfilling our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. This award is a reflection of the team members who are passionate about working together to provide person-centered lifestyles to their residents. We are proud to honor Primrose of Decatur with this award for 2020,” said President of Primrose Retirement Communities, BJ Schaefbauer.

Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur consists of 36 independent living apartment homes, 32 assisted living apartment homes, and 12 townhome villas.

