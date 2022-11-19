BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Local companies share promotions, honors

Macon Resources earns national accreditation

DECATUR — Macon Resources has achieved Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from The Council on Quality and Leadership.

Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation is awarded to agencies that meet CQL’s rigorous standards, deeply integrate CQL tools and approaches, and establish a quality management system to drive data-based decision-making.

“Macon Resources is so proud to receive this recognition from CQL,” said Amy Bliefnick, president/CEO of MRI. “The MRI staff deserve all of the recognition for providing quality care for all persons served; their attributes, like hard work and dedication, are what make our organization have the impact it does.”

Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation is a four-year accreditation term for human service providers that transform person-centered philosophies into everyday practices and utilize data to assess the effectiveness of the supports that people receive.

Smith LLCU announces promotion of Smith, Conaway

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union has announced announces two high-level promotions.

Chris Smith has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Jeri Conaway has been promoted to senior vice president of member services.

Smith has served as senior vice president and chief compliance officer at LLCU for four years. Prior to LLCU, Smith was vice president of internal audit and compliance officer at SCB Bancorp, Inc. in Decatur, IL. Smith is a licensed certified public accountant.

Conaway has been with LLCU since 1998. Recently, she served as assistant vice president of member services at LLCU for nearly two years. Prior to that role, Conaway served in the roles of branch manager, credit manager, loan Officer, BillPay administrator, and relationship manager administrator.

Smith and Conaway will oversee operations at all 13 LLCU branches throughout Central Illinois and will work primarily out of the Prosperity Place branch in Decatur.

Landacre earns Lifetime Achievement Award

DECATUR — The Illinois Credit Union League recently announced Staley Credit Union Board Director Mike Landacre as a 2022 recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.

As a category in ICUL’s Hall of Fame Awards, this prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a current or former leader’s contribution to the credit union movement in Illinois and/or at the national level.

Nominees must have at least ten years of active involvement in the credit union movement; have participated in league, chapter or national activities; promoted the cooperative nature of credit unions locally; and demonstrated leadership and a personal commitment and vision to the credit union movement.

Landacre has been a board director of Staley Credit Union since 1996.

“Mike’s continuous contributions have significantly furthered the credit union spirit of people helping people within our Decatur, Illinois community as evidenced by his ongoing commitment to helping others,” stated Kimberly Ervin, president and CEO of Staley Credit Union.

First Mid Insurance earns best practices honor

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has once again been recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America and Reagan Consulting.

This year marks the third time that First Mid Insurance Group has achieved this prestigious honor. They were previously recognized in 2019 and 2020. Over 2,600 independent agencies throughout the country were nominated, but only 284 agencies were selected for this designation.

The Best Practices Study is published in partnership between Reagan Consulting and the IIABA. Since 1993, the Study has served as the industry’s premier benchmarking tool, offering insight into the financial and operating practices of the highest-performing agencies in the United States.

“It’s an honor to be included in this year’s Best Practices Study,” said Clay Dean, chief executive officer at First Mid Insurance Group. “As we grow our product and service offerings, and expand our outreach, this recognition shows how committed our team of professionals is to our customers and the communities we serve.”

ADM makes Most Loved Workplace list

CHICAGO – Archer Daniels Midland Co. has been named to Newsweek’s annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"This recognition is a testament to our 41,000 global colleagues that work hard every day to make ADM a loved workplace," said Jennifer Weber, ADM’s chief human resources officer. "Their well-being is critical to our success in solving global nutrition challenges and driving sustainable innovation. We are committed to providing them the resources, tools and benefits they need to be the best versions of themselves at work and at home, and continue to help feed millions of people around the world."