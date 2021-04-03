 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Mary Murphy, Jill Williams, Jenner Ag
0 comments
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS

BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Mary Murphy, Jill Williams, Jenner Ag

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LifeMap welcomes Murphy to team

SPRINGFIELD — Mary Murphy has moved her financial planning practice to LifeMap Wealth Management’s Springfield office at 1124 Rickard Road.

Murphy will be affiliated with LifeMap Wealth Management as an independent financial planning practitioner. Murphy started in the business in 1984 and has utilized LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate Registered Investment Advisor service for 18 years.

Murphy is now joined by current LifeMap Wealth Management wealth advisors Jake Gronewold, Kip Reiss and Jerry Seibert. Together, they combined have over 60 years’ experience in working with business owners, executives, professionals and their families in providing education, planning and financial solutions in a wide range of areas. Reiss operates from his office at 147 N. Water St.

“Mary is a welcome addition to the LifeMap team and provides vast experience and industry insight,” a news release stated.

For more information, go to lifemapwm.com

Williams joins Main Place as broker 

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties is pleased to announce Jill Williams as the newest broker on its team.

Williams is ready to take her career to the next level as a full-time licensed Realtor in her home town of Decatur. Growing up in the West End, she has always had an appreciation for original charm. After graduating from MacArthur High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in communications from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Now Williams is ready to showcase what the Decatur market has to offer!

Williams can be contacted at 217-972-8890 or via email at jill@mainplace.us.

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For more information go to visit MainPlace.us.

Jenner Ag nominated for All-Star Award

HARRISTOWN — For the seventh consecutive time, Jenner Ag has been nominated for the esteemed Great Game of Business All-Star Award.

The All-Star Award celebrates companies from around the globe that have fully embraced and are on the leading-edge of an open-book management policy. To be nominated for an All-Star Award, a company must demonstrate a sincere belief in its team members, an unrivaled level of business transparency and the willingness to share knowledge on how to help others succeed, according to The Great Game of Business leaders.

“Even after a decade, management and associates still find ways to change Game play and improve results,” says Steve Jones, CEO. “Of all those years, the ones we have played The Great Game of Business have been some of our best years, both financially and with associate engagement. We see that trend continuing in future years with the help of The Great Game of Business and the open-book management policy.”

Jenner Ag is one of only two companies to receive the All-Star Award two times. It has also received eight nominations for various awards. The Great Game of Business will announce the 21st annual All-Star Award Team and All-Star Champions at the 29th Annual Gathering of Games in September.

For 60 years, Jenner Ag has served the agriculture industries in Illinois and Indiana as a leading provider of application equipment. For more information about Jenner Ag, go to jennerag.com.

Business Achievements are paid announcements that celebrate new hires, promotions and business and employee honors. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News