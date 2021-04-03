BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Mary Murphy, Jill Williams, Jenner Ag

Williams can be contacted at 217-972-8890 or via email at jill@mainplace.us.

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For more information go to visit MainPlace.us.

Jenner Ag nominated for All-Star Award

HARRISTOWN — For the seventh consecutive time, Jenner Ag has been nominated for the esteemed Great Game of Business All-Star Award.

The All-Star Award celebrates companies from around the globe that have fully embraced and are on the leading-edge of an open-book management policy. To be nominated for an All-Star Award, a company must demonstrate a sincere belief in its team members, an unrivaled level of business transparency and the willingness to share knowledge on how to help others succeed, according to The Great Game of Business leaders.