BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Matt Beavers, First Mid Insurance Group

Beavers re-elected association group director

SPRINGFIELD — Matt Beavers, president/CEO of First National Bank of Pana, was re-elected as group director of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois at the annual convention recently held in Chicago.

As a group director, he serves on the CBAI board of directors, as well as its strategic planning and membership committees.

His civil studies include serving as a board member at the Mount Zion school. Beavers and his wife Colleen reside in Mount Zion along with their three children.

CBAO is a professional trade association representing nearly 300 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 880 Illinois bank branches.

First Mid Insurance named Diamond Achiever

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has been named Illinois’ 2020 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance.

The annual award is presented to the highest performing agency based on set criteria including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention. Each year, the top Frankenmuth agencies receive the Diamond Achiever award in recognition of their outstanding accomplishment.

“We truly value our partnership with First Mid Insurance Group and are pleased to present their management team and staff with our Diamond Achiever award,” said Frankenmuth Insurance President and COO Fred Edmond. “This recognition exemplifies their commitment to providing quality, professional insurance products and services to our mutual clients.”

The results achieved by the team at First Mid Insurance Group helped the agency become one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance’s more than 700 independent agencies.

"This award is a testament to our team's hard work, collaboration with our key partners like Frankenmuth Insurance, and dedication to our mutual customers," said First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Frankenmuth Insurance and thank them for this recognition."

