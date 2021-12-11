BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Millikin promotes Podeschi, Black; Webb to lead state group board

Podeschi, Black drop interim titles at Millikin

DECATUR — Millikin University President Jim Reynolds has announced that Mary Black has been named permanent provost and R.J. Podeschi has been named dean of Tabor School of Business.

Black has served as interim provost since July following the retirement of Jeffrey Aper in June. Black's area of teaching and research is in theatrical production and technical direction, but she has also produced artistic work in the areas of theatrical scenic and lighting design.

Prior to becoming dean, Podeschi served as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business beginning in August. Previously, he served as associate professor of information systems and chair of the Tabor School of Business Undergraduate Programs.

Webb to lead state manufacturers group board

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur is well represented on the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Board of Directors.

The group, which advocates on behalf of manufacturers throughout the state, has announced Greg Webb as its new board chair.

Webb is vice president of State Government Relations for Archer Daniels Midland Co., the Chicago-based agribusiness giant with a major presence in Decatur, as well as the state.

Webb is joined on the board by Kara Demirjian Huss, who will serve as its treasurer. Demirjian Huss is vice president and global marketing director for T/CCI Manufacturing LLC, a global compressor supplier based in Decatur.

“The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has a long history of working to advance the manufacturing industry, create jobs and strengthen our economy, and I’m honored to take on this role and add to those efforts,” said Webb. “While the pandemic presented new challenges for manufacturers, it also highlighted how important our work is every day and I look forward to helping the IMA build on those strengths.”

Webb joined ADM in 1986, working in the North American oilseeds processing business. He was named the company’s North American trade representative for Grain and Oilseeds in July 2002, before taking on his current role in October 2007.

