Millikin's nursing program recognized

DECATUR — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Millikin University's master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice programs as among the best in the country.

"The Millikin University School of Nursing continues its long history of excellence in nursing education and its reputation is reflected in the recognition received in these rankings," said Dr. Elizabeth Gephart, director of the Millikin School of Nursing. "Through our performance learning opportunities and partnerships with local healthcare providers, our graduates are prepared and highly sought after for either entry or advanced practice roles. The faculty and staff are to be praised for their commitment to providing quality programs that deliver on the promise of education to our students.”

Millikin's master of science in nursing program was ninth in Illinois and among the top 184 programs nationally, while the doctor of nursing practice program was ranked seventh in the state and among the top 169 nationally.

The annual report on graduate programs is designed to assist students interested in furthering their education as they decide which program might best suit their needs.

Hughes named chief marketing, deposit officer

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust has announced Laura Hughes as its chief marketing and deposit officer.

Hughes will be responsible for leading First Mid’s marketing and deposit strategy, as well as overseeing its performance, culture, and overall customer experience.

“We are thrilled to have Laura join our executive team,” says Joe Dively, chairman and chief executive officer at First Mid. “I am confident she will have a direct impact on our digital strategy and execution."

“I am delighted and honored to join the strong leadership team at First Mid,” Hughes said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help drive the bank's growth."

Hughes most recently served as chief marketing officer at HTLF, Heartland Financial, Inc., headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Smith honored for service to townships

Bryan E. Smith of Long Creek Township was recently honored with a plaque of Appreciation from the National Association of Towns and Townships in Washington, D.C. for 35 years of dedicated service, vision and commitment to townships in the state of Illinois and the National Association of Towns and Townships (NATaT).

Smith served as executive director/CEO of the Township Officials of Illinois for 25 years, the association’s second longest serving CEO in the association’s 116 year history. Smith worked for the association for 35 years retiring in August 2021. Smith served as NATaT’s secretary/treasurer, vice president, and president of the NATaT Board of Directors twice.

The National Association of Towns and Townships is the voice for more than 10,000 towns and townships across the country.

Best places for college grads to start their careers Best places for college grads to start their careers #15. Omaha, Nebraska #14. Lincoln, Nebraska #13. Fort Collins, Colorado #12. Rochester, New York #11. Virginia Beach, Virginia #10. Charlotte, North Carolina #9. Indianapolis #8. San Jose, California #7. Jacksonville, Florida #6. Des Moines, Iowa #5. Sioux Falls, South Dakota #4. Boise, Idaho #3. Honolulu #2. Crestview, Florida #1. Savannah, Georgia