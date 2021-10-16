BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: Olivia Brewer, Ameren

Olivia Brewer joins Main Place team

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Olivia Brewer as one of the newest brokers on our team.

Olivia is excited to continue her career as a full-time licensed Realtor in Decatur and surrounding cities. A Central Illinois native, Olivia graduated from Millikin University with a bachelor's degree in entrepreneurship. In addition to her role as marketing director, she is excited to smoothly guide her clients through the real estate journey.

Olivia can be contacted by phone at 217-454-0034 or via email at Olivia@MainPlace.us.

Congratulations Olivia! We are so glad that you "Found your place, with Main Place!"

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For further information contact 217-422-3335 or visit www.MainPlace.us.

Ameren earns Site Selection honor

ST. LOUIS — For the third year in a row, Site Selection Magazine has designated Ameren Corporation as a Top Utility in Economic Development.

This recognition includes work in Illinois and Missouri. Utilities are judged on multiple criteria including innovative business programs and incentives as well as job-creating infrastructure.

"The availability of a flexible, modern electric grid and natural gas infrastructure, stable rates and creative utility incentives are among the factors cited by business leaders in their decisions to expand or relocate in downstate Illinois," said Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. "We’re proud to be recognized by Site Selection for the progress we have made in increasing service reliability while maintaining affordable rates for our customers."

Ameren's focus on delivering reliable and affordable energy drives economic growth in the bi-state region. In Illinois, the company's economic development incentives have resulted in 30 expansions in the region and created 3,800 new jobs.

