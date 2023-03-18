TCCI named Great Place

to WorkDECATUR – TCCI Manufacturing has been certified by Great Place to Work for the second year in a row.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TCCI is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

TCCI Manufacturing is a global compressor supplier based in Decatur.

“Our employees and their experience are our top priority, and the Great Place to Work Certification is representative of that,” said Richard Demirjian, president of TCCI Manufacturing. “TCCI’s continued success is a result of our hardworking, dedicated employees, and we are grateful and honored to receive this meaningful recognition.”

Millikin welcomes

Sarah Kottich DECATUR — Sarah Kottich has been appointed to serve as Millikin University’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Kottich served as a consultant to Millikin since November 2022, working on recruitment strategies.

Kottich comes to Millikin with a long history of executive-level strategic planning and leadership, last serving as executive vice president at the College of Saint Mary, an all-female college in Omaha, Neb.

“I’m grateful that Sarah has joined our campus community,” Millikin President Jim Reynolds said. “She comes to Millikin with a wealth of experience at institutions like ours and she will provide significant leadership in the areas of strategic planning, enrollment management and help us to look for operational efficiencies which will set Millikin up for future success.”

In her 15 years at Saint Mary, Kottich had an increasingly larger role, including serving as provost where she oversaw strategic planning and guided several restructurings, before becoming executive vice president.

“I believe in the power of small private colleges, and I think we do a very good job of retaining students and graduating students when compared to bigger publics and community colleges for students who thrive in a smaller environment,” Kottich said.

DMH honors colleagues

of the month DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital has announced its colleagues of the month for January and February.

January’s honoree is Michelle Parnell, an environmental services tech. “Whenever she works, there are little things she helps with to make our unit a little more special,” wrote her nominator. “She can be overloaded with tasks and running in every direction and never loses her ability to be compassionate toward others around her.” Parnell has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2017

February’s honoree is Agime Aliu, a main lobby receptionist. “She went above the call of duty to help me out,” wrote one nominator. Aliu has worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital since 2021.

States with the highest rates of small business employment States with the highest rates of small business employment Small businesses employ less than half of the private workforce in most states US averages about 22 employees per business Business applications, including probable employers, surged in 2021 #51. Florida #50. Tennessee #48. Arizona (tie) #48. Georgia (tie) #47. Nevada #46. South Carolina #45. Kentucky #44. Indiana #43. North Carolina #42. Texas #40. Ohio (tie) #40. Illinois (tie) #39. Missouri #38. Massachusetts #37. Utah #34. Minnesota (tie) #34. Virginia (tie) #34. Mississippi (tie) #33. Pennsylvania #32. Iowa #31. Alabama #30. Arkansas #29. Delaware #28. Colorado #26. California (tie) #26. Michigan (tie) #25. New York #24. Connecticut #23. Nebraska #21. West Virginia (tie) #21. Washington DC (tie) #20. Wisconsin #19. New Jersey #18. Hawaii #17. Maryland #15. New Hampshire (tie) #15. Kansas (tie) #14. Washington #13. Oklahoma #12. Rhode Island #11. Alaska #10. Louisiana #9. New Mexico #8. Oregon #7. North Dakota #5. Maine (tie) #5. Idaho (tie) #4. South Dakota #3. Vermont #2. Wyoming #1. Montana