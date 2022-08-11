Community Foundation of Macon County welcomes board members

DECATUR – Lindsey Craycraft and Dr. Perry P. Guaglianone have been elected to serve on the board of The Community Foundation of Macon County.

Craycraft is an associate judge for the 6th Judicial Circuit Court of Illinois. Guaglianone is a medical oncologist at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Each will serve a three-year term and is eligible to serve up to three consecutive terms.

“These two community leaders join our current board members in their commitment to help our foundation succeed in its mission,” says Natalie Beck, CEO of The Community Foundation of Macon County. “Our goal is to connect the philanthropic goals of our donors with the needs of Macon County in order to identify and address those needs through leadership and community engagement.”

“Public service has always been very important to me and serving on the Community Foundation Board is an impactful way to further serve our great community,” Craycraft said. “I look forward to helping connect and support organizations and individuals in need in the community, and I am excited to help in this significant responsibility.”

“I’m honored to join The Community Foundation Board,” Guaglianone said. "The people in the Decatur and Macon County are so giving and thoughtful. It’s amazing to see our community’s commitment to helping others and to be a part of making a difference right here. I look forward to serving on the board and being part of this great effort.”

The board members meet monthly to review and approve grants, oversee the foundation’s finances, and develop creative and effective ways of empowering fundholders, nonprofits and charitably inclined citizens to make good happen in Macon County.

Established in 2000, The Community Foundation of Macon County stewards more than 365 funds and total assets of $53 million. To date, The Community Foundation has distributed over $38 million to charitable organizations and endeavors.