Decatur CHELP employee earns state honor

DECATUR — CHELP has done it again.

Lisa Holloway, a home care aide working with CHELP, received the Central Region Mary I. Hill Home Care Aide of the Year Award from the Illinois Department on Aging. The agency hosted a ceremony on May 18.

A home care aide for five years, Holloway admitted she was surprised by the award. “I was kind of in shock,” she said.

Holloway isn’t the first recipient of the award hired by Community Home Environmental Learning Project Inc., or CHELP, a Decatur agency offering private home care and services. Gloria Johnson was awarded the same honor in 2019.

“I try to do the best I can for everybody,” Holloway said after receiving news of her award. “I love helping people out.”

Although she has been an employee of the local private home care agency for five years, Holloway is not new to the service. “It’s like I’ve been doing this all my life,” she said. “I helped my mom out and everyone in the neighborhood. I just like to help people.”

The home care aides provide services, including house cleaning, trips to the store and doctors visits, and prepares meals. “Sometimes they just want to sit and talk,” Holloway said. “We just try to do a good job and be there for our clients, make sure that they have their needs met.”

One of Holloway’s clients is Dave Stain. She visits him regularly on Mondays and Tuesdays. Approximately two years ago, the 84-year-old Decatur resident returned from the hospital after an infection in his leg altered his mobility. “I could hardly walk or anything,” Stain said. “I needed some help.”

Holloway has been helpful in taking care of Stain’s household needs. “She cleans this house like you wouldn’t believe,” he said. “She even helps me out with the yard work.”

Stain is progressing and is now able to mow his yard. However, he believes he will continue to need Holloway’s assistance. “I still need all the help I can get, especially getting the groceries in here,” he said.

Stain and Holloway’s other clients are special to her. “They are pretty much like family,” she said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces, and they always know I’m going to have a smile on my face too.”

Taking care of the local seniors is important to Holloway too. “They can depend on me,” she said.

Since she received her award, Holloway has brought the trophy with her during the visits with clients. “This is what my hard work was about,” she said.

CHELP supervisors often receive phone calls regarding Holloway’s work. ”Clients call in to let us know how thankful they are for Lisa,” said Julie Walker, CHELP executive director.

Walker is pleased with all of her staff. “We put a lot into training,” she said. “But it takes a very special person to do this work.”

The administration enjoys acknowledging the CHELP staff. “So writing the nominations is really fun,” Walker said. “It’s easy to write a nomination when they are doing such exceptional work and letting these folks have the best quality of life they can have.”

The staff receives admiration through other acknowledgements including bonuses and gift cards. “All of our home care aides are exceptional, but we do have some that go above and beyond, and that is Lisa and Gloria,” Walker said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.