Decatur employers recognized for support of National Guard and Reserves employees

DECATUR — Mueller Co. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. were among the honorees named by The Illinois Employer Support to the Guard and Reserve committee during the annual awards banquet in Bloomington.

Employers were nominated by employees who serve in the National Guard or Reserves. Mueller received the Above and Beyond award, designed to recognize those employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act in granting leave to their Guard and Reserve employees for military duty.

Mueller was nominated by Cpl. Gabriel Mociran as a result of his recent deployment to Saudi Arabia.

“I was reassured not to worry about anything and that my job was safe upon my return,” Mociran said in his nomination letter. “Mueller is very accommodating toward the Reserves and are true patriots.”

ADM received the Extraordinary Employer Support award for sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve service. Only prior recipients of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom award or the Pro Patria award, who have demonstrated sustained support for three years after receiving one of those awards, are eligible for consideration at the committee level. The company was nominated by Maj. Andrew Marchese, for active recruitment of transitioning and veteran service members to their ADM-veteran employee resource group for vets.

