Decatur Industrial Electric expands team with Art Anderson as production supervisor

DECATUR — Decatur Industrial Electric is pleased to announce Art Anderson has joined the company as production supervisor.
Anderson is an experienced operations professional with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive and manufacturing industries.
In his new role, Anderson will be focusing primarily on execution of the production schedule, coordination of teams, quality and safety assistance, lean and 5S manufacturing, and overseeing all shop technicians.
“Art has a track record of success in both small private companies and large public ones,” said Cole Namken, director of operations. “As we continue to grow, Art’s experience leading teams in a customer focused operations environment will help us continue to make American Manufacturing reliable and deliver total cost of ownership improvements for more customers.”
Most recently, Art worked as a section manager in Decatur for a Fortune 100 company. Anderson resides in Mount Zion, Illinois with his wife, Amanda, and their three sons.
