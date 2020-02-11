Decatur Leadership Institute celebrates latest graduates

DECATUR – The Decatur Leadership Institute recently marked the completion of another 14-week session.
The following individuals are the latest graduates: Lauren Acton, Millikin University; Shea Anderson, Decatur Memorial Hospital; Shannice Berry, Richland Community College; Chasity Casey, Community Foundation of Macon County; Shelly Coslow, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union; Regan Deering, Community Foundation of Macon County; Nikolas Duffle, village of Forsyth; Tim French, Land of Lincoln Credit Union; Steve Hamilton, Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce; Angela Harper, city of Decatur; Matthew Herek, Staley Credit Union; Michael Holst, O’Shea Builders; Cory Hosier, Chastain & Associates; Marisa Hosier, Macon County Health Department; Ashley Lamb, Brinkoetter Realtors; Rachel Moran, MRI; Dawn Morris, American Red Cross; Tara Peasley, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital; Jessica Pickel, Richland Community College; Brandy Poshard, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County; Justin Richards, Hickory Point Bank; Daniel Smith, Tate & Lyle; Melanie Snively, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union; William Taylor, Ameren Illinois; Datrice Weathers, Old Kings Orchard and Kathleen Wrigley, Samuels Miller.
The Decatur Leadership Institute program, which started in 1985, is a community-wide effort to ensure high-quality leadership to meet the present and future challenges that face the Decatur area.
Facilitated by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the program fills the need experienced by many communities for active involvement of informed and dedicated citizens in leadership roles.
Be part of that future, and become an active, motivated leader through the Decatur Leadership Institute. Go to decaturchamber.com for more about the Decatur Leadership Institute.