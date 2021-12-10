Decatur Leadership Institute celebrates latest graduates

DECATUR — The Decatur Leadership Institute marked the completion of another session with a graduation ceremony.

The following individuals are the latest graduates: Ian Bain, MCK CPAs & Advisors; Gowan Baldwin, Busey Bank; Julie Bilbrey, Decatur Memorial Hospital; Alyssa Blessent, Herald & Review; Stephanie Brown, Chastain & Associates LLC; Caitlyn Carlson, Land of Lincoln Credit Union; Nicole DeLiberis, Millikin University; Ryan Dobey, Hickory Point Bank & Trust; Tony Holly, Community Foundation of Macon County; Angel Lawrence, Northeast Community Fund; Shamika Madison, Boys & Girls Club; Ashley Nail, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union; Blake Reynolds, Brinkoetter Realtors; Angela Rhode, Manpower; Shemuel Sanders, Decatur Public Schools; Ethan Snively, Macon County Conservation District; Erin Spanberger, Richland Community College; Dajuan Stewart, Ameren Illinois; Abigail Svoboda, Busey Bank; Brian Tucker, Richland Community College; and Christie Weemer, Hickory Point Bank & Trust.

The Decatur Leadership Institute program, which started in 1985, is a community-wide effort to ensure high-quality leadership to meet the present and future challenges that face the Decatur area.

Facilitated by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the program fills the need experienced by many communities for active involvement of informed and dedicated citizens in leadership roles.

Participants go through 14 once-a-week sessions, each delving into different industries. They also must complete a group-based project with the goal of promoting growth in their community.

