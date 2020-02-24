Decatur Memorial Hospital names Dr. Ted Clark chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Ted Clark, medical director of Decatur Memorial Hospital’s emergency department since 2017, has been named the hospital’s chief medical officer and affiliate vice president.

Clark has worked as a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Decatur Memorial and other Memorial Health System hospitals in Springfield and Lincoln since he completed an emergency medicine residency in 2009 at Indiana University School of Medicine.

“Dr. Clark’s dedication to the patients in Macon County and the rest of Central Illinois, his breadth of experience and his focus on compassion and excellence will further enhance the quality of care at Decatur Memorial as he joins our senior leadership team,” DMH President and CEO Drew Early said.

While serving in his new role, Clark will maintain his clinical practice in the DMH Emergency Department.

Clark earned his medical degree in 2006 from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield. He became board-certified in emergency medicine in 2010.

He received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in 2001 from Southern Illinois University and a master’s in public policy, with a concentration on health policy, in 2006 from Duke University.