 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur product in the running for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur product in the running for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
Deco Manufacturing

Deco Manufacturing's Custom Tooling is in the Top 8 contest for The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — A Decatur company is once again in the running to win the top honors in the Coolest Thing Made In Illinois contest.

Custom tooling products from Deco Manufacturing, 5054 Cundiff Court, are among the eight finalists in the annual bracket-style competition. Founded in 1955, the company creates heavy-duty adjustable anchors and material handling products that are custom-built for customers' needs.

Other products in the top eight include a Giant Magellan Telescope, Blistex Lip Ointment and Jessup Original Griptape. The competition began with 311 nominees. 

The "Makers Madness" tournament is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. Voters from across the state will choose the victor.

Bracket - web only

A Decatur company is among the top eight competitors for the bracket-style contest to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Voting is open until midnight Sunday, March 14. Visit www.makersmadnessil.com to view each of the four matchups between individual products. The results of this round will decide which products advance to the top four next week.

The final round of voting will begin March 16. A virtual awards ceremony will be on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois is named.

The 797F mining truck, manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant, was declared the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois in 2020, the first year for the event.

23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Luther, Windmill Brewing's taproom cat

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News