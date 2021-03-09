Decatur product in the running for Coolest Thing Made in Illinois

DECATUR — A Decatur company is once again in the running to win the top honors in the Coolest Thing Made In Illinois contest.
Custom tooling products from Deco Manufacturing, 5054 Cundiff Court, are among the eight finalists in the annual bracket-style competition. Founded in 1955, the company creates heavy-duty adjustable anchors and material handling products that are custom-built for customers' needs.
Other products in the top eight include a Giant Magellan Telescope, Blistex Lip Ointment and Jessup Original Griptape. The competition began with 311 nominees.
The "Makers Madness" tournament is hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. Voters from across the state will choose the victor.
Voting is open until midnight Sunday, March 14. Visit www.makersmadnessil.com to view each of the four matchups between individual products. The results of this round will decide which products advance to the top four next week.
The final round of voting will begin March 16. A virtual awards ceremony will be on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois is named.
The 797F mining truck, manufactured by the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. plant, was declared the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois in 2020, the first year for the event.
