Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce announces award winners

DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Executive Council announced the winners of the 2021 Chamber Awards on Wednesday.

The event is sponsored by Hickory Point Bank.

The winners are:

• 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year: Austin Yutzy, The Tipsy Traveler

• 2021 Community Contributor Award: Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy

• 2021 Outstanding Development Award: O’Shea Builders

• 2021 Micro Business of the Year: Plume, LLC

• 2021 Small Business of the Year: Kenney’s Ace Hardware

• 2021 Non-Profit of the Year: PawPrint Ministries

• 2022 Citizen of the Year: Shemuel Sanders

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

