Decatur SCORE named chapter of the year

DECATUR — The Decatur Chapter of SCORE has been named the Illinois District SCORE Chapter of the Year for outstanding performance in 2019.

The SCORE Decatur Chapter has been part of the local area small business community for over 42 years, offering free and confidential business mentoring, workshops and valuable online expert resources.

The Decatur SCORE chapter shares an alliance with Millikin University's Center for Entrepreneurship, one of the few chapters to share an alliance with a university. This mutually supportive relationship provides many benefits to SCORE area clients, Millikin University students and the area small business communities.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from SCORE National located in Herndon (Va.)," said Becky Hamilton, chair of SCORE Decatur. "Our volunteers have a passion for small business. They are committed to the success of small business in the Decatur, Springfield and Champaign/Urbana areas."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 1964, the SCORE non-profit organization has helped over 100 million aspiring small business entrepreneurs. More than 13,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in over 300 national chapters serving local communities to help grow one million small businesses.