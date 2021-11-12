 Skip to main content
Doyle named mortgage loan officer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union

DECATUR — John Doyle has been appointed to the position of mortgage loan officer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.

Prior to this appointment, Doyle served as a commercial loan officer at LLCU. Before joining Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Doyle was a mortgage loan officer at First Mid Bank & Trust Co. in Decatur, IL.

“John has done a great job for LLCU as a commercial loan officer over the last year,” said Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer. “However, he truly has a strong background and a deep network in real estate, so we felt it was a great time for John to help us expand those LLCU services to even more people needing experienced assistance with mortgage loans.”

Doyle will work out of the Oakland Avenue Decatur branch covering a 27-county service area throughout Central Illinois.

John Doyle

Doyle
