Doyle named mortgage loan officer at Land of Lincoln Credit Union

Prior to this appointment, Doyle served as a commercial loan officer at LLCU. Before joining Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Doyle was a mortgage loan officer at First Mid Bank & Trust Co. in Decatur, IL.

“John has done a great job for LLCU as a commercial loan officer over the last year,” said Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer. “However, he truly has a strong background and a deep network in real estate, so we felt it was a great time for John to help us expand those LLCU services to even more people needing experienced assistance with mortgage loans.”