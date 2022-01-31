Emily Barnes joins Brunner Wealth Management

DECATUR — Todd and Jamie Brunner, financial advisors at the Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur, are pleased to announce Emily Barnes has joined their team, Brunner Wealth Management.
Barnes comes to the firm from the banking industry and has over 15 years of experience serving client’s financial needs. Barnes is a native to the Decatur area and enjoys being involved in the community.
“Our team recognizes the value of our client-first business approach,” said Todd Brunner, vice president-Investments. “I can’t think of a better person than Emily to help us carry the torch of client-first service into the future.”
The Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur is located at 2884 N. Monroe St., which opened in 2010, and now employs a total of 11.
BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: A look at promotions, new job titles, honors in the Decatur region
Decatur Leadership Institute celebrates latest graduates
DECATUR — The Decatur Leadership Institute marked the completion of another session with a graduation ceremony.
The following individuals are the latest graduates: Ian Bain, MCK CPAs & Advisors; Gowan Baldwin, Busey Bank; Julie Bilbrey, Decatur Memorial Hospital; Alyssa Blessent, Herald & Review; Stephanie Brown, Chastain & Associates LLC; Caitlyn Carlson, Land of Lincoln Credit Union; Nicole DeLiberis, Millikin University; Ryan Dobey, Hickory Point Bank & Trust; Tony Holly, Community Foundation of Macon County; Angel Lawrence, Northeast Community Fund; Shamika Madison, Boys & Girls Club; Ashley Nail, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union; Blake Reynolds, Brinkoetter Realtors; Angela Rhode, Manpower; Shemuel Sanders, Decatur Public Schools; Ethan Snively, Macon County Conservation District; Erin Spanberger, Richland Community College; Dajuan Stewart, Ameren Illinois; Abigail Svoboda, Busey Bank; Brian Tucker, Richland Community College; and Christie Weemer, Hickory Point Bank & Trust.
The Decatur Leadership Institute program, which started in 1985, is a community-wide effort to ensure high-quality leadership to meet the present and future challenges that face the Decatur area.
Facilitated by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the program fills the need experienced by many communities for active involvement of informed and dedicated citizens in leadership roles.
Participants go through 14 once-a-week sessions, each delving into different industries. They also must complete a group-based project with the goal of promoting growth in their community.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Mary Black, R.J. Podeschi lose interim titles at Millikin
DECATUR — Millikin University President Jim Reynolds has announced that Mary Black has been named permanent provost and R.J. Podeschi has been named dean of Tabor School of Business.
Black has served as interim provost since July following the retirement of Jeffrey Aper in June. Black's area of teaching and research is in theatrical production and technical direction, but she has also produced artistic work in the areas of theatrical scenic and lighting design.
Prior to becoming dean, Podeschi served as interim dean of the Tabor School of Business beginning in August. Previously, he served as associate professor of information systems and chair of the Tabor School of Business Undergraduate Programs.
Decatur well represented on Illinois Manufacturers' Association board
SPRINGFIELD — Decatur is well represented on the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s Board of Directors.
The group, which advocates on behalf of manufacturers throughout the state, has announced Greg Webb as its new board chair.
Webb is vice president of State Government Relations for Archer Daniels Midland Co., the Chicago-based agribusiness giant with a major presence in Decatur, as well as the state.
Webb is joined on the board by Kara Demirjian Huss, who will serve as its treasurer. Demirjian Huss is vice president and global marketing director for T/CCI Manufacturing LLC, a global compressor supplier based in Decatur.
Renee Velasquez Togher, president of Chicago-based Azteca Foods, Inc., will serve as vice chair
“The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has a long history of working to advance the manufacturing industry, create jobs and strengthen our economy, and I’m honored to take on this role and add to those efforts,” said Webb. “While the pandemic presented new challenges for manufacturers, it also highlighted how important our work is every day and I look forward to helping the IMA build on those strengths.”
Webb joined ADM in 1986, working in the North American oilseeds processing business. He was named the company’s North American trade representative for Grain and Oilseeds in July 2002, before taking on his current role in October 2007.
Webb replaces Linda McGill Boasmond, president of Cedar Concepts Corporation, who served as the IMA chair for the past two years. Boasmond was the first Black chair of the IMA and focused her efforts on engaging girls in science programs while leading the association through the pandemic.
“The IMA is lucky to have the guidance of these dedicated industry leaders as we continue our mission to ensure manufacturers across Illinois have what they need to grow and thrive, which is more important than ever as we recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the association. “We appreciate these leaders’ willingness to dedicate their time and we are ready to get to work alongside them.”
Jill Williams joins Main Place Properties as a broker
DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Jill Williams as one of the newest brokers on its team.
Jill is taking her career to the next level as a full-time licensed Realtor in her home town of Decatur. Growing up in the West End, she has always had an appreciation for original charm. After graduating from MacArthur High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in Communications from SIU Edwardsville. Now Jill is ready to showcase what the Decatur market has to offer.
Jill can be contacted at 217-972-8890 or via email at Jill@mainplace.us.
Congratulations Jill! We are so glad that you "Found your place, with Main Place!"
Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, IL, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.
For further information contact 217-422-3335 or visit www.MainPlace.us.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Decatur Memorial earns national recognition for stroke treatment
DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital was recognized with an American Heart Association Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Quality Achievement Award for the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to research-based guidelines.
Decatur Memorial also received the AHA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed to reduce the time between a patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“At Decatur Memorial Hospital, we know seconds matter for stroke patients,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of the nonprofit hospital. “This award confirms our commitment to providing comprehensive, expert stroke care for all patients as we continue in our mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health.”
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.
“We are pleased to recognize Decatur Memorial Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the American Stroke Association Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of neurology and director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
LLCU hires Jonan Tiarks as commercial loan officer
DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jonan Tiarks has been hired as a commercial loan officer.
Tiarks was previously a commercial loan officer for LLCU for over five years and has re-joined the team after briefly holding the position as business lender for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Before joining Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Tiarks was a commercial loan officer at First Mid Bank & Trust Co. in Decatur.
“We are delighted to have Jonan back on the Commercial Lending team at LLCU,” states Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer and senior VP of Commercial Lending. “Jonan has so many strong relationships with area businesses already and he has a proven track record of helping small businesses achieve success through LLCU financing.”
Tiarks is a graduate of MacMurray College and is also a United States Army veteran. Tiarks will work both remotely and out of the Prosperity Place branch in Decatur covering LLCU’s 27-county central Illinois service area.
LLCU is a certified SBA Express Lender and specializes in a wide variety of commercial lending products.
For more information about Land of Lincoln Credit Union go to llcu.org or call 1-844-222-7788.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Keith W. Casteel to lead State Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Section Council.
DECATUR — Keith W. Casteel of Decatur has been named chair of the Illinois State Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Section Council.
The mission of the ISBA Agricultural Law Section Council includes: (1) monitoring developments in the various legal fields that are applicable to farming and agribusiness; and (2) improving the knowledge and professional abilities of lawyers through continuing legal educational programs and publications.
Casteel is an attorney with Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson & Sly, LLP in Decatur.
Christopher W. Byron of Edwardsville is the council’s vice chair and James R. Myers of Vandalia is its secretary.
The Illinois State Bar Association is a not-for-profit voluntary-membership association, composed of more than 28,000 lawyer members.
45 photos of the SummerStart boat races in Decatur
2.5 litre stock
5 Litre
A Dream Come True
American Power Boat Assn.
Bluewater Special
Boat races
Boat racing course
Bottoms up
Busting away
Call for help
Chilling winds
Crow's Nest
Decatur's entries
Dockers
Don't look now
Explosive force
Final adjustments
First arrivals
Grand National Hydro
Grand Prix hydroplanes
Hire Voltage
Hug
Jersey Speed Skiff
K Racing Runabout
Late adjustments
Miss Prime Mover
No bother
Oxygen
Personal watercraft races
Power boat racing
Practice run
Pretty Plume
Pulling in
Racing mishap
Randy Haas
Red fiberglass
Rescue boat
Runabout
SS-259
Super Chief 5-litre
Super Stock Runabout
Thom Welsh's boat
Tragic accident
Turn four
Weber brothers
Jenner Ag inducted into The Great Game of Business Hall of Fame
HARRISTOWN — The Great Game of Business, Inc. inducted Jenner Ag into the Hall of Fame at its Annual Conference in Dallas, Texas.
Each year the Great Game community honors and celebrates the achievements of companies from around the globe that have fully embraced the principles of open-book management and demonstrated outstanding results. The Hall of Fame honors organizations that have operated using the principles of open-book management for more than a decade with lasting, proven results, and have demonstrated a willingness to spread the word on open-book management in order to help others succeed.
“After 10 years of Great Game play, it’s a true accomplishment to be a member of the Hall of Fame,” says Steve Jones, President of Jenner Ag. “We have learned so much along the way about how all associates can be taught to understand the financial numbers behind the business and have seen how that understanding can make huge impacts on the direction of financials.”
Jenner Ag is celebrating its 60th year of business and its tenth year as a Great Game of Business company. The company is one of the Great Game’s few two-time All-Star Award winners and has been nominated for multiple consecutive years.
Jenner Ag has served the agriculture industries in Illinois and Indiana as a leading provider of application equipment, including Case IH, New Leader, Raven and more. The company supports Central Illinois farmers and garden enthusiasts with Case IH, Kubota, Land Pride and eXmark products, and helps producers revolutionize their operations with the latest technology through Jenner Precision, partnering with Ag Leader, Precision Planting, 360 Yield Center and more.
Locations include Harristown, Taylorville and Fairbury, Illinois, with mobile service techs on the road throughout Illinois and Indiana.
For more information visit www.jennerag.com.
39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home
Alison Krauss
Bill Madlock
Black Bart
Boots Randolph
Brian Culbertson
Brit Miller
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Dante Ridgeway
David Joyner
Diane Stilwell
Edwin B. Willis
Gary Forrester
George Halas
Herbert Ryman
2015
Howard W. Buffett
Icon For Hire
James Millikin
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
Jenny Lou Carson
John Doe
June Christy
Kerri Randles
Kevin Koslofski
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Mary Cogan
Penny Hammel
Rasheeda Frost
Richard J. Oglesby
Richard Peck
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Stephen Ambrose
Steve Hunter
Vito Bertoldo
Land of Lincoln Credit Unions announces promotions
DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotions of several staff members to new positions in our Decatur offices.
Holly Bateman has been promoted to branch operations manager at the Mound Road–Decatur branch. Bateman has been an LLCU employee for eight years and has also held the title of teller, lead teller, member service representative, loan officer and administrative loan assistant.
Alicia Leonard has been promoted to collections supervisor and will oversee operations within the LLCU Collections Department. Leonard has been an LLCU employee for 12 years and has served in multiple positions including teller, lead teller and collections assistant.
Jeshae Ali has been promoted to the position of universal banker at our Mound Road branch. Ali has been with LLCU for one year. She will be assisting members with opening accounts, account inquiries, and product/service assistance.
“We are extremely lucky to have such a strong pool of talent within our organization to be able to look within our team to fill these roles,” state Jeri Conaway, LLCU vice president of Member Services. “These promotions will serve the LLCU team well, but most importantly, our members will greatly benefit from the outstanding service these three will be providing daily.”
Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 27 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. Land of Lincoln Credit Union offers 12 convenient locations in 8 cities to best serve the needs of its membership. As a part of the CO-OP shared branching network, members also have access to over 5,000 branches and 30,000 ATM locations nationwide.
For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.
A look back at Decatur-area broadcast personalities
WAND executives
WSOY
Herald & Review, February 1990
Dick Westbrook
Del Rosso
Herald & Review, May 1998
WSOY basketball broadcast
1965
WAND projection machine
Anita Norfleet
WTVP Edwin Pianka, assistant chief engineer
WTVP sales staff
WAND weatherman
WSOY announcer
Ashonti Ford WAND
Fultz, J.C. (James)
WSOY engineer
WSOY record library
Primrose of Decatur named Community of the Year
DECATUR — Primrose Retirement Communities, L.L.C. has named Primrose of Decatur one of its Communities of the Year.
“Each year, we recognize Primrose communities across the company who have excelled at fulfilling our mission of creating happy and healthy living environments for our senior population. This award is a reflection of the team members who are passionate about working together to provide person-centered lifestyles to their residents. We are proud to honor Primrose of Decatur with this award for 2020,” said President of Primrose Retirement Communities, BJ Schaefbauer.
Primrose Retirement Community of Decatur consists of 36 independent living apartment homes, 32 assisted living apartment homes, and 12 townhome villas.
Primrose Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, provides high-quality independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the country which specialize in personalized services and resident-focused care. The mission of Primrose Retirement Communities is to create happy and healthy living environments for seniors. Since the opening of the first Primrose community in Aberdeen in 1991, Primrose has grown to include over 40 locations in 19 states.
First Mid Insurance Group earn Diamond Achiever Award in Illinois
MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group has been named Illinois’ 2020 Diamond Achiever by Frankenmuth Insurance.
The annual award is presented to the highest performing agency based on set criteria including length of appointment, profitability, growth, and policy retention. Each year, the top Frankenmuth agencies receive the Diamond Achiever award in recognition of their outstanding accomplishment.
“We truly value our partnership with First Mid Insurance Group and are pleased to present their management team and staff with our Diamond Achiever award,” said Frankenmuth Insurance President and COO Fred Edmond. “This recognition exemplifies their commitment to providing quality, professional insurance products and services to our mutual clients.”
The results achieved by the team at First Mid Insurance Group helped the agency become one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance’s more than 700 independent agencies.
"This award is a testament to our team's hard work, collaboration with our key partners like Frankenmuth Insurance, and dedication to our mutual customers," said First Mid Insurance Group CEO Clay Dean. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Frankenmuth Insurance and thank them for this recognition."
First Mid Insurance Group has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2016 and is recognized as one of the carrier’s Partner independent insurance agencies.
First Mid Insurance Group has been committed to helping customers with risk management solutions for over 100 years and is the largest community bankowned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Josh Chamblin joins First Mid Wealth Management
DECATUR — First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Josh Chamblin to their financial advisor team.
Chamblin has been advising individuals and businesses in the Decatur community for the past four years. In addition to his tailored financial planning, investment strategy, and retirement solutions advice, Chamblin’s clients most appreciate the personal service they receive from him and his consultative approach to helping them make informed investment decisions.
Chamblin is a Decatur native and a military veteran. He served eight years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to working his way through college. Chamblin has associate, bachelor, and master degrees in Business Administration. He earned his MBA at Millikin University. Chamblin is also active in the community as a member of the Decatur Municipal Band, the Small Business Executive Committee of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the Marine Corps League, and the Mount Zion Council of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to joining First Mid, he was a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Decatur.
“We are excited to have Josh join our team in Decatur,” says Brad Beesley, president and CEO of First Mid Wealth Management. “We have been looking to expand our team in Decatur to help our customers succeed in meeting their financial goals, and with Josh onboard, his dedication and experience will only add more value to the team. I am confident that our customers are in great hands.”
Hickory Point promotes Lourash to assistant VP
DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank has announced that Judy Lourash has been promoted to assistant vice president, Mortgage Lending, for the Decatur area.
“Judy exemplifies Hickory Point Bank’s dedication to client relationships, and is a perfect partner to continue helping families seeking home loans,” said Peggy Myers, senior vice president, Mortgage Lending. “We look forward to Judy providing the same great service clients have come to expect.”
Lourash, a life-long resident of Decatur, joined the bank in 2010. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and involved with Block by Block, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Good Samaritan Inn.
Lourash is located at Hickory Point Bank, 225 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523, and may be reached at 217-859-6136.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.
Tina Owens names VP of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois
DECATUR — Decatur native Tina Owens was recently named vice president of operations at Children’s Museum of Illinois.
Owens is a graduate of Richland Community College and Millikin University. She has over 15 years of experience working with area youth-oriented nonprofits, as well as for-profit organizations, having previously worked with Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Macon Resources Bright Start Program, PDI (Professional Development Institute), and Decatur Public Schools. She currently serves on the board for the Decatur Township Youth Council.
Abby Koester, museum president and CEO, said Owens is a great fit for the museum. “We have what I consider to be one of the strongest creative teams this museum has ever had. With Tina, I believe we will now be equally strong on the administration side.”
Owens says she looks forward to contributing to the museum’s forward momentum. “I know they got the wind knocked out of them from the pandemic, so to be able to jump in and help set the direction for the future is exciting,” says Owens.
For more information about the museum, go to CMofIL.org or call 217-423-5437.
An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.