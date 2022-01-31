Emily Barnes joins Brunner Wealth Management

DECATUR — Todd and Jamie Brunner, financial advisors at the Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur, are pleased to announce Emily Barnes has joined their team, Brunner Wealth Management.

Barnes comes to the firm from the banking industry and has over 15 years of experience serving client’s financial needs. Barnes is a native to the Decatur area and enjoys being involved in the community.

“Our team recognizes the value of our client-first business approach,” said Todd Brunner, vice president-Investments. “I can’t think of a better person than Emily to help us carry the torch of client-first service into the future.”

The Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. office in Decatur is located at 2884 N. Monroe St., which opened in 2010, and now employs a total of 11.

