First Mid Bank & Trust named Best Bank in Illinois by Newsweek

MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has been named to Newsweek magazine’s ranking of America’s Best Banks 2021. America’s Best Banks 2021 is Newsweek magazine’s first-ever Best Banks rankings, recognizing financial institutions that best serve their customers’ needs. Further, First Mid Bank & Trust was named as the Best Small Bank in the state of Illinois.

“First Mid is proud to be among the list of Best Banks named by Newsweek magazine,” says Joe Dively, chairman and CEO of First Mid Bank & Trust. “This is a big moment for the First Mid team, and this recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to our customers and communities. We will continue to strive to deliver exceptional customer service and provide the products and solutions that are needed to help our customers with their financial needs and goals.”

Dively adds, “These have certainly been challenging times for us all, but whether it’s serving our customers in person through our local branches or assisting them virtually, our customers can count on us to be there for them in the long run.”

Newsweek partnered with LendingTree, the online loan marketplace and comparison site for financial services, for the magazine’s inaugural Best Banks rankings. From more than 2,500 FDIC-insured institutions, they assessed U.S. banks and the savings and checking accounts offered based on 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the best big and small bank in every state.

Go to www.firstmid.com for more about First Mid Bank & Trust.