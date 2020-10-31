First Mid Insurance Group named a Best Practices Agency

First Mid Insurance Group has once again been recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and Reagan Consulting.

First Mid Insurance Group was one of more than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. nominated, with only 262 agencies qualified for this year’s recognition.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this top-performing group of insurance agents and brokers for the second year in a row, especially being the only one in our geographic region to be recognized,” said Clay Dean, chief executive officer of First Mid Insurance Group. “As we grow our product and service offerings, and expand our outreach, this recognition just shows how committed our team of professionals is to our customers and the communities we serve.”

The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0