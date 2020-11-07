First Mid Insurance Group receives President’s Award from West Bend

MATTOON — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently honored First Mid Insurance Group’s Commercial Division in Forsyth with its President’s Award for earning top status in the company’s 2019 agency incentive program, Partners In Excellence.

This marks the second time in three years that First Mid’s Forsyth office has earned this prestigious award, the first time in 2018 when the agency was known as J.L. Hubbard Insurance & Bonds.

Partners In Excellence is a program that measures five areas of agency performance, including profitability, premium volume and agency management. About 1,600 independent insurance agencies participated in the program.

“Being honored with this award two out of the last three years speaks to all the great people at First Mid Insurance Group. I cannot think of a time in my 27-year career when we’ve assembled a stronger team and commitment to our customers,” says Dan Martini, First Mid Insurance Group’s president.

“The competition for the President’s Award is strong, so it’s almost unprecedented that First Mid Insurance Group has now won this award two out of the last three years,” says Kelly Tighe, West Bend’s senior vice president-sales. “They’ve proven they have the ability, over time, to grow organically while maintaining superior profitability. First Mid is also a great corporate citizen as evidenced by giving back to the communities they serve, a value system we share. We’re excited about the future of First Mid Insurance Group and West Bend.”

First Mid Insurance Group is the largest community bank-owned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. The team of over 60 risk management professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for over 15,000 commercial and retail clients. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.