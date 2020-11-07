First Mid Insurance Group receives President’s Award from West Bend

MATTOON — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently honored First Mid Insurance Group’s Commercial Division in Forsyth with its President’s Award for earning top status in the company’s 2019 agency incentive program, Partners In Excellence.
This marks the second time in three years that First Mid’s Forsyth office has earned this prestigious award, the first time in 2018 when the agency was known as J.L. Hubbard Insurance & Bonds.
Partners In Excellence is a program that measures five areas of agency performance, including profitability, premium volume and agency management. About 1,600 independent insurance agencies participated in the program.
“Being honored with this award two out of the last three years speaks to all the great people at First Mid Insurance Group. I cannot think of a time in my 27-year career when we’ve assembled a stronger team and commitment to our customers,” says Dan Martini, First Mid Insurance Group’s president.
“The competition for the President’s Award is strong, so it’s almost unprecedented that First Mid Insurance Group has now won this award two out of the last three years,” says Kelly Tighe, West Bend’s senior vice president-sales. “They’ve proven they have the ability, over time, to grow organically while maintaining superior profitability. First Mid is also a great corporate citizen as evidenced by giving back to the communities they serve, a value system we share. We’re excited about the future of First Mid Insurance Group and West Bend.”
First Mid Insurance Group is the largest community bank-owned insurance broker in Illinois with offices based in six communities. The team of over 60 risk management professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for over 15,000 commercial and retail clients. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.
SPRINGFIELD— Kara Demirjian Huss has been named to the board of directors of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
Demirjian Huss is the vice president and global marketing manager of T/CCI Manufacturing. Based in Decatur, T/CCI is a global leader in compressor technology often used for trucking, off-highway, agriculture and construction, specialty vehicle, and transport refrigeration. Demirjian Huss also is the founder and president of DCC Marketing.
Joining her on the board is Sean McCarthy regional vice president of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at Comcast, based in Schaumburg.
“We are grateful to these dedicated leaders for donating their time and skills to help the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association advocate for the interests of our members across the state,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the IMA. “Manufacturers across Illinois will undoubtedly benefit from their innovation and creativity, and we look forward to continued success.”
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is the only statewide association dedicated exclusively to advocating, promoting and strengthening the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities.
First Mid Insurance Group has once again been recognized as an IIABA Best Practices Agency by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) and Reagan Consulting.
First Mid Insurance Group was one of more than 1,000 independent agencies throughout the U.S. nominated, with only 262 agencies qualified for this year’s recognition.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this top-performing group of insurance agents and brokers for the second year in a row, especially being the only one in our geographic region to be recognized,” said Clay Dean, chief executive officer of First Mid Insurance Group. “As we grow our product and service offerings, and expand our outreach, this recognition just shows how committed our team of professionals is to our customers and the communities we serve.”
The selected Best Practices agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year. This is the second year of the current three-year study cycle.
DECATUR — Bodine Electric of Decatur employees have now worked more than 1 million hours without a recordable incident, reaching a milestone that’s a product of their ongoing diligence and commitment to company safety practices.
The accomplishment was reached in September after more than 17 months of work.
Bodine, one of the largest electrical contractors in the Midwest, has about 200 field electricians and 40 technicians that perform electro-mechanical repairs.
“The safety culture we’ve been able to build at Bodine is tremendous, and it’s driven in large part by the efforts our employees put in every day,” said David Rathje, president of Bodine Electric of Decatur. “With an achievement of this magnitude, we all have a lot to be proud of.”
OSHA defines a recordable as any work-related injury or illness that requires medical treatment beyond first aid or results in loss of consciousness, days away from work, restricted work or transfer to another job.
Bodine has long been known for its safe work practices, having received numerous safety honors from organizations including NECA and AGC. In addition, Bodine’s electro-mechanical repair facility has earned the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program Star Site designation.
Bodine, a staple in the Decatur community since 1922, performs work for many of Central Illinois’ largest companies, municipalities and institutions.
DECATUR — Dr. Jessica Kerr has joined the Northgate Pet Clinic staff in Decatur as an associate veterinarian.
Kerr grew up in O’Fallon, Illinois, and completed her undergraduate degree at Millikin University in Decatur. At Millikin, she conducted research with the biology department and received the Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Veterinary Research Award for her work with a rooftop garden and Illinois native plants.
After receiving her biology degree with a minor in Spanish, she attended veterinary school at the University of Illinois. She plans to specialize in veterinary dentistry, and will be studying under Dr. Larry Baker for a dental residency.
During this time, she also taught preschool at Quest Church, and eventually joined their worship band. In her free time, she loves making music of all sorts, tending to her (far too many) plants, spending time outdoors and reading. She has two tabbies, Elrond and Galadriel, and a leopard gecko named Milo.
Kerr will also be doing clinical trials at Northgate with new and improved medications that are not yet on the veterinary market. She can be reached at Northgate at (217) 877-4393.
DECATUR — 300 Below, Inc. is one of the top 92 participating teams selected from across the globe to compete in AFWERX’s Base of the Future Challenge.
“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”
The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from additive manufacturing, reverse engineering, innovation culture, facility resiliency, virtual and augmented reality, and autonomous systems. Notable finalists alongside 300 Below, Inc. include AT&T, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coursera, CTC, IBM, Innovatrium, Leidos, Sales Force, and Siemens.
The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall was home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair.
This Challenge aims to create robust and resilient Air Force bases that can withstand all types of disastrous events ranging from adverse weather conditions to pandemics. The Challenge seeks solutions including predictive analytics and technologies to defeat and mitigate risk. 300 Below is competing in the Improving Installation Resilience Amid COVID-19 AFWERX Challenge with its cryogenic treatment process.
300 Below, based in Decatur, is the world's largest and oldest cryogenic processing company, in business since 1966.
300 Below was a top 10 finalist at the U.S. Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office’s (AFRSO’s) Advanced Manufacturing Olympics’ material hurdles technical challenge, held virtually from October 20-23.
The USAF’s Advanced Manufacturing Olympics is centered around five technical challenges, including reengineering of legacy parts, 3D-printed part re-creation, material hurdles (advanced manufacturing techniques to improve aluminum and polymer materials), part certification and approval sprints, plus supply chain management.
For the AFRSO Advanced Manufacturing Olympics, 300 Below is showcasing its efforts to improve aluminum alloys used in 3D-printed metal parts. The grand prize winner receives a $100,000 check, plus opportunities to field their technology globally across the U.S. Air Force enterprise.
“Never before has our military been able to print a broken part on demand and ensure that its structural integrity attains similar properties to the same high expectations for a previously cast or machined item. 300 Below is proud to contribute to battlefield transformation, as we give our Warfighters a new magic wand to improve durability and reduce downtime for critical combat gear by 3D printing replacement parts in hours and days at the edge versus weeks and months spent waiting on parts to be sent from back home,” said Peter Paulin, CEO of 300 Below.
300 Below, based in Decatur, is the world's largest and oldest cryogenic processing company, in business since 1966. 300 Below’s technology is used by thousands of clients including the Department of Defense, NASA, aerospace and defense contractors, and major U.S. automotive manufacturers.
DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of two new branch managers in Decatur.
Curtis Sain has joined the team as branch manager at Prosperity Place (Decatur) and Andrea Dodd has joined LLCU as the branch manager at Oakland Avenue (Decatur).
Sain brings invaluable customer service and sales experience to the position. He spent the previous eight years of his career as a very successful sales consultant at Miles Chevrolet in Decatur. His career there gave him extensive experience in auto lending, which will easily translate in to the credit union world of financing.
Dodd offers LLCU a strong background in banking, most recently holding the position of branch manager at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Urbana, IL. She has more than 15 years of banking experience, having started as a teller in Monticello. She successfully advanced in her career at various other financial institutions throughout Central Illinois.
“The addition of Curtis and Andrea to our staff of branch managers is going to be great,” stated Corey Conroy, LLCU Chief Retail Services Officer. “Both bring unique experience to the team and strong backgrounds in helping people achieve financial stability and success. They will be tremendous assets to our members and to our staff here at Land of Lincoln Credit Union.”
Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 26 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. Land of Lincoln Credit Union offers 11 convenient locations in 8 cities to best serve the needs of its membership. As a part of the CO-OP shared branching network, members also have access to over 5,000 branches and 30,000 ATM locations nationwide.
For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.
DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank announces that Ms. Lori Gold Patterson has been appointed to its board of directors. Gold Patterson is the founder of Pixo, a digital engineering consultancy in Urbana.
“We are delighted to welcome Ms. Gold Patterson to Hickory Point Bank’s board of directors,” said Doug Schmalz, chairman of the Board. “With her business process and information technology expertise she brings a unique skillset to our Board. As banking and financial industries continue to broaden their digital platforms, we believe Ms. Gold Patterson will help Hickory Point Bank continue to prosper in an increasingly digital environment.”
“Our access to Ms. Gold Patterson’s professional knowledge, entrepreneurial experience and insights into the Champaign-Urbana community brings another great resource to Hickory Point Bank,” said Dan Marker, president, Champaign Region.
Gold Patterson has 30 years of experience in the information technology industry, including 20 years as the chief executive officer of Pixo. Prior to founding Pixo, Gold Patterson held positions with Solo Cup Company, Caterpillar, and Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting). She holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and is a member of the board of directors of Delta Dental of Illinois, where she chairs its Enterprise Risk committee. Gold Patterson is active in the Champaign-Urbana community, including formerly chairing the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, and is the recipient of numerous community awards, including Women Making Waves Award (2017), Entrepreneur of the Year (2016), and the Athena Award (2011).
Hickory Point Bank & Trust, with total assets of $640 million, is one of Central Illinois’ leading locally-owned banks. Hickory Point Bank offers a full line of commercial, mortgage, consumer, online, trust, investment management, and farm management services to Central Illinois’ businesses and families with locations in Champaign, Decatur, Peoria, and Springfield.
DECATUR — The Decatur Chapter of SCORE has been named the Illinois District SCORE Chapter of the Year for outstanding performance in 2019.
The SCORE Decatur Chapter has been part of the local area small business community for over 42 years, offering free and confidential business mentoring, workshops and valuable online expert resources.
The Decatur SCORE chapter shares an alliance with Millikin University's Center for Entrepreneurship, one of the few chapters to share an alliance with a university. This mutually supportive relationship provides many benefits to SCORE area clients, Millikin University students and the area small business communities.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from SCORE National located in Herndon (Va.)," said Becky Hamilton, chair of SCORE Decatur. "Our volunteers have a passion for small business. They are committed to the success of small business in the Decatur, Springfield and Champaign/Urbana areas."
Since 1964, the SCORE non-profit organization has helped over 100 million aspiring small business entrepreneurs. More than 13,000 business experts volunteer as mentors in over 300 national chapters serving local communities to help grow one million small businesses.
For more information on how SCORE Decatur can give you the support, encouragement and tools you need to build and sustain your business, visit decatur.score.org.
CLINTON – Graphic artist and retired educator Donald Gruber is a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award from Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles.
The honor recognizes Gruber’s achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes in his field.
Prior to opening his own graphic design business in Clinton, as well as an art enterprise, Moon Dog Studio, Gruber spent more than two decades teaching visual arts in the Decatur and Clinton school districts. Gruber, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has served in leadership positions with many art and education groups, has shared his expertise on various levels and is the recipient of numerous honors.
Gruber is a member and former board member, of the Illinois Art Education Association. He is a former co-editor of the association’s newsletter, and is a recipient of its 1996 Junior High Art Teacher of the Year Award. Gruber also is a member of the National Education Association, the National Art Education Association, a distinguished member of the Illinois Art Education Association, and a former member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.
A 1992 Mary Packwood graduate scholar and grant recipient from such organizations as the Decatur Area Art Council, Gruber has also been the recipient of several awards through the Illinois Art Education Association for his contributions.
DECATUR — The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur is pleased to announce Robert Crawford as its new program director.
Crawford has worked for the Boys & Girls Club for 14 years. Not only has he helped shape the futures of hundreds of children, he has worked hand in hand with past executive directors Walt Smith and Bruce Jeffrey, and now Shamika Bond. Robert is no stranger to the children of this community; his long time motto has been, “If you can reach one, you can teach one.”
In his new position, Crawford will direct all of the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur’s programs. Crawford’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, planning, implementing and supervising the group's five core programs: education and career development, character and leadership, health and life skills, the arts and sports fitness and recreation.
“Anything these kids have a desire to do, I want to help them achieve it," Crawford said. "Sometimes, all you need is a push. I want to be the push that these children need to make the one thing they dream about, a reality. I believe with the help of the community, I can help create great futures for these children.”
Contest coordinator Ann Michelle Householder said 757 entries were submitted by 30 newspapers for the annual competition.The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year, will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association in October.
Earlier this spring, the Herald & Review was awarded the following 13 honors from the IPA:
In 2018, it was one of 10 newsrooms from across America selected for the Total Newsroom Training program from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening investigative journalism.
DECATUR — Scott Perry has been named local news editor of the Herald & Review.
He replaces Allison Petty, who will be relocating to Bloomington as local news editor of The Pantagraph. Both are part of Lee Enterprises Inc.
Perry had been deputy night editor, helping oversee the print production of the newspaper.
"Scott is an extraordinarily committed editor and advocate for community journalism here," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, who oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and two other newspapers in the state. "He understands our community and the importance of a strong local newspaper."
Perry is a Decatur native and graduate of Niantic-Harristown High School and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. During his nearly 28 years with the Herald & Review, Perry has served as its bureau chief in Mattoon and Effingham, night editor, business editor, managing editor and the Herald & Review's interim editor. He also was the editor of the Business Journal and served as the interim editor of the JG-TC in Mattoon. Prior to joining the Herald & Review, Perry spent four years as a reporter at the Effingham Daily News.
"I'm looking forward this latest opportunity help lead my award-winning, hometown newspaper and its excellent team of journalists," Perry said.
Contest coordinator Ann Michelle Householder said 757 entries were submitted by 30 newspapers for the annual competition.The awards for General Excellence and Photo and Editorial Sweepstakes, as well as News Innovator of the Year, will be announced during the annual convention of the Illinois Press Association in October.
Earlier this spring, the Herald & Review was awarded the following 13 honors from the IPA:
In 2018, it was one of 10 newsrooms from across America selected for the Total Newsroom Training program from Investigative Reporters and Editors Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening investigative journalism.
DECATUR — Scott Perry has been named local news editor of the Herald & Review.
He replaces Allison Petty, who will be relocating to Bloomington as local news editor of The Pantagraph. Both are part of Lee Enterprises Inc.
Perry had been deputy night editor, helping oversee the print production of the newspaper.
"Scott is an extraordinarily committed editor and advocate for community journalism here," said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, who oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review and two other newspapers in the state. "He understands our community and the importance of a strong local newspaper."
Perry is a Decatur native and graduate of Niantic-Harristown High School and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. During his nearly 28 years with the Herald & Review, Perry has served as its bureau chief in Mattoon and Effingham, night editor, business editor, managing editor and the Herald & Review's interim editor. He also was the editor of the Business Journal and served as the interim editor of the JG-TC in Mattoon. Prior to joining the Herald & Review, Perry spent four years as a reporter at the Effingham Daily News.
"I'm looking forward this latest opportunity help lead my award-winning, hometown newspaper and its excellent team of journalists," Perry said.