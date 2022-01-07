 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First National Bank opens downtown Decatur branch

  • 0

DECATUR – First National Bank has opened a new downtown branch.

The bank, which has no connection to the First National Bank that operated in Decatur some years ago, has branches in Pana, Assumption, Taylorville and Blue Mound and another Decatur location on Baltimore Avenue.

“Things have gone really well and we'd always had sights on coming downtown,” said Doug Dehority, community bank president. “Matt Beavers, our CEO and bank president, and I had both worked in the banking industry downtown, and we just wanted to have a presence there.”

The full-service bank's lobby and drive-through is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers who need banking services on Saturdays can visit the drive-through at 1688 S. Baltimore Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News