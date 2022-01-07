First National Bank opens downtown Decatur branch

DECATUR – First National Bank has opened a new downtown branch.

The bank, which has no connection to the First National Bank that operated in Decatur some years ago, has branches in Pana, Assumption, Taylorville and Blue Mound and another Decatur location on Baltimore Avenue.

“Things have gone really well and we'd always had sights on coming downtown,” said Doug Dehority, community bank president. “Matt Beavers, our CEO and bank president, and I had both worked in the banking industry downtown, and we just wanted to have a presence there.”

The full-service bank's lobby and drive-through is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers who need banking services on Saturdays can visit the drive-through at 1688 S. Baltimore Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon.

