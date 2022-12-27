Former Sol Bistro in downtown Decatur being prepped for new occupant

DECATUR — The Missouri franchise, Hotshots Bar and Grill, will be moving into the former Sol Bistro in downtown Decatur.

The sports bar will offer the typical restaurant menu with pizza, wings, burgers and other items.

According to the owner, Kay Kang, the business will have pool tables, dart boards and ax throwing. “All that fun stuff,” he said.

The facility has been sitting empty since Sol Bistro closed in 2019. The renovations will begin soon, the new owners said. They officially took ownership of the building on Dec. 21. Their hopes are to open within a few months.

