Hickory Point Bank names Vorachek senior wealth management advisor

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank announced that Curt Vorachek has been named senior wealth management advisor.

“We are pleased to welcome Curt, a veteran investment management professional who brings a holistic approach to wealth management,” said Anthony G. Nestler, president and chief executive officer. “Curt’s expertise will enhance our value proposition for new and existing clients.”

In his new role, Vorachek will develop asset allocation strategies, manage a variety of portfolios, develop business succession plans and partner with the bank's experts to serve a diverse group of clients. He is based in Springfield.