 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hickory Point promotes Lourash to assistant VP

  • 0

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank has announced that Judy Lourash has been promoted to assistant vice president, Mortgage Lending, for the Decatur area.

“Judy exemplifies Hickory Point Bank’s dedication to client relationships, and is a perfect partner to continue helping families seeking home loans,” said Peggy Myers, senior vice president, Mortgage Lending. “We look forward to Judy providing the same great service clients have come to expect.”

Lourash, a life-long resident of Decatur, joined the bank in 2010. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and involved with Block by Block, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Good Samaritan Inn.

Lourash is located at Hickory Point Bank, 225 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523, and may be reached at 217-859-6136.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Adds 194,000 Jobs Last Month, Far Below Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News