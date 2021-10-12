Hickory Point promotes Lourash to assistant VP

DECATUR — Hickory Point Bank has announced that Judy Lourash has been promoted to assistant vice president, Mortgage Lending, for the Decatur area.

“Judy exemplifies Hickory Point Bank’s dedication to client relationships, and is a perfect partner to continue helping families seeking home loans,” said Peggy Myers, senior vice president, Mortgage Lending. “We look forward to Judy providing the same great service clients have come to expect.”

Lourash, a life-long resident of Decatur, joined the bank in 2010. She is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and involved with Block by Block, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels and Good Samaritan Inn.

Lourash is located at Hickory Point Bank, 225 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62523, and may be reached at 217-859-6136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0