 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Huddle House opens in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur has its own Huddle House.

The restaurant opened Tuesday afternoon at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane.

William Johnson, store manager, and the restaurant’s staff have been busy since their first customer. “But it’s been very nice,” he said.

Owners Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael broke ground on the northside location in August; however, the process of opening the newest Huddle House began in November 2021. Huddle House corporation is based in Atlanta with nearly 300 locations. Eleven, including Carson and Michael’s restaurant, are located in Illinois.

People are also reading…

3 leadership positions open at Macon County Health Department following series of January resignations

“We’re really excited to bring another restaurant to Decatur,” Michael said. “And to be able to employ so many people.”

Decatur’s Huddle House staff consists of 50 employees, including wait staff, kitchen and management.

The menu offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items throughout the day. “Our breakfast is really good,” Johnson said.

The dining area seats nearly 70 customers. Hours are currently 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the owners hope to be open 24 hours within the next month. “We’ll also have a pick-up window, online orders, and a third-party delivery,” Michael said.

The entrance to the new parking lot is south of the location. “Turn on Brush College, next to the hotel (Sleep Inn),” Michael said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boeing's Final 747 Leaves the Factory Today

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News