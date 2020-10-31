Jessica Kerr joins Northgate Pet Clinic

DECATUR — Dr. Jessica Kerr has joined the Northgate Pet Clinic staff in Decatur as an associate veterinarian.

Kerr grew up in O’Fallon, Illinois, and completed her undergraduate degree at Millikin University in Decatur. At Millikin, she conducted research with the biology department and received the Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Veterinary Research Award for her work with a rooftop garden and Illinois native plants.

After receiving her biology degree with a minor in Spanish, she attended veterinary school at the University of Illinois. She plans to specialize in veterinary dentistry, and will be studying under Dr. Larry Baker for a dental residency.

During this time, she also taught preschool at Quest Church, and eventually joined their worship band. In her free time, she loves making music of all sorts, tending to her (far too many) plants, spending time outdoors and reading. She has two tabbies, Elrond and Galadriel, and a leopard gecko named Milo.

Kerr will also be doing clinical trials at Northgate with new and improved medications that are not yet on the veterinary market. She can be reached at Northgate at (217) 877-4393.

