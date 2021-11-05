Jill Williams joins Main Place Properties as a broker

DECATUR — Main Place Real Estate, in conjunction with Main Place Properties, is pleased to announce Jill Williams as one of the newest brokers on its team.

Jill is taking her career to the next level as a full-time licensed Realtor in her home town of Decatur. Growing up in the West End, she has always had an appreciation for original charm. After graduating from MacArthur High School, she earned her bachelor's degree in Communications from SIU Edwardsville. Now Jill is ready to showcase what the Decatur market has to offer.

Jill can be contacted at 217-972-8890 or via email at Jill@mainplace.us.

Congratulations Jill! We are so glad that you "Found your place, with Main Place!"

Main Place Real Estate, located in Decatur, IL, provides full-service brokerage and management services for both commercial and residential real estate. The firm's team of agents are diversified in both commercial and residential real estate and are qualified to broker deals across the Midwest. The firm provides representation for leasing, sales, and consulting services.

For further information contact 217-422-3335 or visit www.MainPlace.us.

