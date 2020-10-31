Jilmala Rogers joins Erickson, Davis, Murphy, Johnson, & Walsh as associate attorney

DECATUR — The law firm of Erickson, Davis, Murphy, Johnson, & Walsh, LTD., is pleased to announce that Jilmala Rogers has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Jilmala graduated from Fisk University with a bachelor of arts in English in 2009 and received her Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law with a certificate in Family Law in 2014.

Jilmala is admitted to practice in the state of Illinois. She is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Decatur Bar Association.

Prior to joining Erickson, Davis, Jilmala worked four years at the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and one year at a family law firm.

Erickson, Davis, Murphy, Johnson, & Walsh, LTD is located at 132 S Water St., Suite 610, Decatur. Call (217) 428-0948 or go to www.ericksondavislaw.com.

