Josh Chamblin joins First Mid Wealth Management

DECATUR — First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Josh Chamblin to their financial advisor team.

Chamblin has been advising individuals and businesses in the Decatur community for the past four years. In addition to his tailored financial planning, investment strategy, and retirement solutions advice, Chamblin’s clients most appreciate the personal service they receive from him and his consultative approach to helping them make informed investment decisions.

Chamblin is a Decatur native and a military veteran. He served eight years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to working his way through college. Chamblin has associate, bachelor, and master degrees in Business Administration. He earned his MBA at Millikin University. Chamblin is also active in the community as a member of the Decatur Municipal Band, the Small Business Executive Committee of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the Marine Corps League, and the Mount Zion Council of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to joining First Mid, he was a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Decatur.

“We are excited to have Josh join our team in Decatur,” says Brad Beesley, president and CEO of First Mid Wealth Management. “We have been looking to expand our team in Decatur to help our customers succeed in meeting their financial goals, and with Josh onboard, his dedication and experience will only add more value to the team. I am confident that our customers are in great hands.”

