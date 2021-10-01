Keith W. Casteel to lead State Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Section Council.

DECATUR — Keith W. Casteel of Decatur has been named chair of the Illinois State Bar Association’s Agricultural Law Section Council.

The mission of the ISBA Agricultural Law Section Council includes: (1) monitoring developments in the various legal fields that are applicable to farming and agribusiness; and (2) improving the knowledge and professional abilities of lawyers through continuing legal educational programs and publications.

Casteel is an attorney with Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson & Sly, LLP in Decatur.

Christopher W. Byron of Edwardsville is the council’s vice chair and James R. Myers of Vandalia is its secretary.

The Illinois State Bar Association is a not-for-profit voluntary-membership association, composed of more than 28,000 lawyer members.

