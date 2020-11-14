Land of Lincoln Credit Union promotes Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of three long-time employees, Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper.

Ellis has been promoted to vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In her new role,Ellis will oversee LLCU Consumer Loan Operations and work to focus efforts toward providing members with better and more efficient access to consumer credit. Ellis has been an LLCU employee for 33 years.

Bond-Partee has been promoted to assistant vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In this new role, Bond-Partee will assist the vice president of Consumer Loan Operations in the management of LLCU consumer lending offerings, as well as provide training to LLCU lenders. Bond-Partee has been an LLCU employee for 21 years.

Harper has been promoted to assistant vice president of Human Resources for LLCU. She will be responsible for the development and execution of all LLCU employee benefits offerings, LLCU staff training program and new employee recruitment. Harper has been an LLCU employee for five years