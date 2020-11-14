 Skip to main content
Land of Lincoln Credit Union promotes Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper
Land of Lincoln Credit Union promotes Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of three long-time employees, Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper.

Ellis has been promoted to vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In her new role,Ellis will oversee LLCU Consumer Loan Operations and work to focus efforts toward providing members with better and more efficient access to consumer credit. Ellis has been an LLCU employee for 33 years.

Bond-Partee has been promoted to assistant vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In this new role, Bond-Partee will assist the vice president of Consumer Loan Operations in the management of LLCU consumer lending offerings, as well as provide training to LLCU lenders. Bond-Partee has been an LLCU employee for 21 years.

Harper has been promoted to assistant vice president of Human Resources for LLCU. She will be responsible for the development and execution of all LLCU employee benefits offerings, LLCU staff training program and new employee recruitment. Harper has been an LLCU employee for five years 

Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 26 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.

BUSINESS ACHIEVEMENTS: A look at promotions, new job titles in the Decatur region in 2020

An inside look at some new hires, new promotions, and overall exceptional employees in the Decatur area.

