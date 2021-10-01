Land of Lincoln Credit Unions announces promotions

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotions of several staff members to new positions in our Decatur offices.

Holly Bateman has been promoted to branch operations manager at the Mound Road–Decatur branch. Bateman has been an LLCU employee for eight years and has also held the title of teller, lead teller, member service representative, loan officer and administrative loan assistant.

Alicia Leonard has been promoted to collections supervisor and will oversee operations within the LLCU Collections Department. Leonard has been an LLCU employee for 12 years and has served in multiple positions including teller, lead teller and collections assistant.

Jeshae Ali has been promoted to the position of universal banker at our Mound Road branch. Ali has been with LLCU for one year. She will be assisting members with opening accounts, account inquiries, and product/service assistance.

“We are extremely lucky to have such a strong pool of talent within our organization to be able to look within our team to fill these roles,” state Jeri Conaway, LLCU vice president of Member Services. “These promotions will serve the LLCU team well, but most importantly, our members will greatly benefit from the outstanding service these three will be providing daily.”

Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 27 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. Land of Lincoln Credit Union offers 12 convenient locations in 8 cities to best serve the needs of its membership. As a part of the CO-OP shared branching network, members also have access to over 5,000 branches and 30,000 ATM locations nationwide.

For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.

