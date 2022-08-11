Laurie Hughes named RCC Outstanding Faculty of the Year

Hughes has served as a full-time instructor of English and humanities for more than 20 years at Richland. She is well known for her dedication to students, high standards and innovative instructional delivery. She challenges students to strive for excellence in academics and beyond and fosters and reflects inquisitiveness and passion for her field and pedagogy.

Hughes leads and serves by mentoring faculty during the tenure process, and as co-director of the Honors Program. She is committed to continuous improvement in and outside the classroom. In 2021, she, along with Professor Rosemarie King, secured a grant from the University of Illinois to redesign Humanities 100 to increase the depth of content exploration. In the classroom, Dr. Hughes infuses new technologies such as NearPod, a tool that makes any lesson interactive whether in the classroom or virtual, to enhance student engagement and provides students with intense tutorial opportunities individually and in small groups.