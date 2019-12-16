LLCU hires Ben Austin as new chief information officer

DECATUR – Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce Ben Austin as the new chief information officer.
Austin will be responsible for ensuring effective, efficient and secure technology solutions for throughout the credit union.
Austin brings 15 years of experience in the technology and systems field, most recently as an IT business relationship manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.
“We took our time in our search for a new chief information officer because it is such an integral role in carefully guiding us into the future of the financial services industry,” said Robert Ares, LLCU CEO. “Efficiency and Cyber security are our top priorities for our members. Ben is skillfully equipped with systems knowledge while possessing a strong strategic vision, these attributes are exactly what we were looking for in a CIO as we continue to grow here at LLCU.”
Austin is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana with a bachelor of science in international, resource and consumer economics. He also holds an MBA from Millikin University.
“I’m very excited to join the team at LLCU,” Austin said. “Technology in the financial services industry is constantly evolving. There are amazing advances on the horizon for consumers in electronic banking and I’m very excited to work with the LLCU team to ensure our members have access to all the latest technologies.”
Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 26 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. Land of Lincoln Credit Union offers 11 convenient locations in eight cities to best serve the needs of its membership. As a part of the CO-OP shared branching network, members also have access to over 5,000 branches and 30,000 ATM locations nationwide.
For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.