LLCU hires Ben Austin as new chief information officer

DECATUR – Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce Ben Austin as the new chief information officer.

Austin will be responsible for ensuring effective, efficient and secure technology solutions for throughout the credit union.

Austin brings 15 years of experience in the technology and systems field, most recently as an IT business relationship manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

“We took our time in our search for a new chief information officer because it is such an integral role in carefully guiding us into the future of the financial services industry,” said Robert Ares, LLCU CEO. “Efficiency and Cyber security are our top priorities for our members. Ben is skillfully equipped with systems knowledge while possessing a strong strategic vision, these attributes are exactly what we were looking for in a CIO as we continue to grow here at LLCU.”

Austin is a graduate of the University of Illinois-Champaign/Urbana with a bachelor of science in international, resource and consumer economics. He also holds an MBA from Millikin University.