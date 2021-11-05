LLCU hires Jonan Tiarks as commercial loan officer

DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jonan Tiarks has been hired as a commercial loan officer.

Tiarks was previously a commercial loan officer for LLCU for over five years and has re-joined the team after briefly holding the position as business lender for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Before joining Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Tiarks was a commercial loan officer at First Mid Bank & Trust Co. in Decatur.

“We are delighted to have Jonan back on the Commercial Lending team at LLCU,” states Howard Martin, LLCU chief lending officer and senior VP of Commercial Lending. “Jonan has so many strong relationships with area businesses already and he has a proven track record of helping small businesses achieve success through LLCU financing.”

Tiarks is a graduate of MacMurray College and is also a United States Army veteran. Tiarks will work both remotely and out of the Prosperity Place branch in Decatur covering LLCU’s 27-county central Illinois service area.

LLCU is a certified SBA Express Lender and specializes in a wide variety of commercial lending products.

For more information about Land of Lincoln Credit Union go to llcu.org or call 1-844-222-7788.

