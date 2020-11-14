SPRINGFIELD— Kara Demirjian Huss has been named to the board of directors of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Demirjian Huss is the vice president and global marketing manager of T/CCI Manufacturing. Based in Decatur, T/CCI is a global leader in compressor technology often used for trucking, off-highway, agriculture and construction, specialty vehicle, and transport refrigeration. Demirjian Huss also is the founder and president of DCC Marketing.

Joining her on the board is Sean McCarthy regional vice president of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives at Comcast, based in Schaumburg.

“We are grateful to these dedicated leaders for donating their time and skills to help the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association advocate for the interests of our members across the state,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the IMA. “Manufacturers across Illinois will undoubtedly benefit from their innovation and creativity, and we look forward to continued success.”

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is the only statewide association dedicated exclusively to advocating, promoting and strengthening the manufacturing sector in Illinois. The IMA is the oldest and largest state manufacturing trade association in the United States, representing nearly 4,000 companies and facilities.