DECATUR — Land of Lincoln Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of three long-time employees, Rashanda Bond-Partee, Diane Ellis and Lataghia Harper.
Ellis has been promoted to vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In her new role,Ellis will oversee LLCU Consumer Loan Operations and work to focus efforts toward providing members with better and more efficient access to consumer credit. Ellis has been an LLCU employee for 33 years.
Bond-Partee has been promoted to assistant vice president of Consumer Loan Operations. In this new role, Bond-Partee will assist the vice president of Consumer Loan Operations in the management of LLCU consumer lending offerings, as well as provide training to LLCU lenders. Bond-Partee has been an LLCU employee for 21 years.
Harper has been promoted to assistant vice president of Human Resources for LLCU. She will be responsible for the development and execution of all LLCU employee benefits offerings, LLCU staff training program and new employee recruitment. Harper has been an LLCU employee for five years
People are also reading…
- Snapchat sex video leads to arrest of Decatur man
- Pana mourns junior high student
- Authorities identify Decatur motorcyclist killed in collision
- Route 29 closed after Saturday evening crash in Christian County
- Pana driver named in fatal crash on Route 29
- Looks who's coming to the Lincoln Square Theater
- Run from cops ends in prison
- Pana mourns student who 'never knew a stranger'
- A snapshot of who Illinois basketball is reaching out to in the transfer portal
- Decatur police find 33 shell casings after shots-fired call Friday night
- Woman accused of Forsyth 'wire' fraud
- Three-way Decatur intersection sliced in half by rail crossing to get gates, lights
- Forsyth killer's 50-year sentence stands
- Stabbed Decatur mom was trying to protect kids, police report
- Catalytic converter thief gets probation
Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. As a full-service financial institution, LLCU serves over 30,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 26 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. For more information, visit us online at llcu.org or call us toll free at 1-844-222-7788.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.