Melton returns to Richland Community College as executive director, Foundation and Development

DECATUR — Richland Community College would like to welcome back Julie Melton to her previous role of executive director, Foundation and Development. Melton is returning to Richland to continue her work with the college and foundation, where she served for three years.

Melton has over 20 years of fundraising experience, including seven years in higher education advancement. She has held fundraising and leadership positions with the American Cancer Society, Provena Covenant Medical Center Foundation, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, University of Illinois System, and most recently, Boise State University.

Melton earned her bachelor of science from Indiana University, and her master of nonprofit administration from North Park University in Chicago. She holds certificates in nonprofit management, board governance, and organizational development. Additionally, she earned her certified fundraising executive professional certification in 2009. She currently serves as adjunct faculty at North Park University, teaching online courses for the School of Business and Nonprofit Management.

Richland Community College President, Dr. Cris Valdez, stated, “(During her time at Richland), Julie was a strong member of the cabinet and led the foundation with vision, strength and expertise. I am extremely confident that she will pick up where we left off in August and continue to build a strong philanthropic culture at the college for the benefit of our students and the institution.”

