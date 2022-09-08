Memorial Health named national leader in community spending

DECATUR — Memorial Health, which includes Decatur Memorial Hospital, was one of the top 25 nonprofit hospital systems in the nation whose spending on patient financial assistance and community investment exceeded the value of their tax exemptions.

The national ranking, known as the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, listed the Springfield-based health system as 15th in the nation for “fair share” surplus, meaning its patient financial assistance and community investment exceeded the total of its tax breaks. It was the only health system in Illinois to be listed among the top 25 nationwide.

“We take seriously our commitment to give back to our community,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. “This ranking shows that we are living our values of integrity and stewardship. We have been entrusted with ensuring that our community is resourced in ways that address the social determinants of health and improve lives.”

The think-tank’s report said Memorial Health spent $31 million more on patient financial assistance and community investment than it received in tax breaks. Memorial Health was one of five nonprofit health systems in the state to have a “fair share” surplus.

Illinois ranked 46 out of all 50 states for fair share spending. Nationally, out of the 275 health systems evaluated, only 48 spent more on patient financial assistance and community investment than the estimated value of their tax breaks.