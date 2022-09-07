Moran joins The Community Foundation of Macon County

DECATUR — Rachel Moran of Mount Zion has joined The Community Foundation of Macon County as director of communications.

In this role, Moran will be responsible for facilitating collaborative partnerships among Macon County nonprofits. She also will lead the foundation's marketing and other outreach efforts to promote fundraising and to create greater awareness of the foundation’s resources and assistance in serving donors and nonprofits.

“Rachel has a deep understanding of the unique needs of nonprofit organizations,” says Natalie Beck, foundation president. “She brings to this position a depth of professional experience and expertise in communications and marketing that will increase the foundation’s ability to connect and serve our donors and Macon County nonprofits.”

Moran comes to the foundation from Macon Resources, Inc. where she served as director of philanthropy since 2018. She previously was communications and event specialist for the University of Chicago Medicine Kovler Diabetes Center.

"As someone who is passionate about philanthropy and service, I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team at the Community Foundation,” Moran says. “I greatly look forward to working closely with our local nonprofits and communicating the transformative work the Foundation is doing in our community."

Moran earned her associate’s degree at Richland Community College and completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication at Millikin University and Illinois State University, respectively.

Established in 2000, The Community Foundation of Macon County stewards more than 370 funds and total assets of $53 million.