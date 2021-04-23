Mount Zion chamber honors Del's Popcorn

MOUNT ZION — Del's Popcorn was named Outstanding Business of the Year by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards banquet on Thursday

Del’s Popcorn opened its Mount Zion store in 2002, but the business itself began as far back as 1934 as a tiny confectionery in Decatur. The business often works with local charities, schools and library groups to support activities and events, and allows Life Skills students from Macon-Piatt Special Education District to gain work experience at their store.

Del's was voted No. 1 Reader’s Choice for Best Place to Work by Herald & Review readers and is a strong supporter of Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce sponsorships and volunteer activities.

Del's Popcorn Owner Trudy Jacobs is a member of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Emily Phillips received the 2020 Mount Zion Chamber Volunteer Award. She has served as one of the chamber's ambassadors for two years.

Three scholarships, totaling $3,000, were awarded this year to Jonathan E. Oliver, Marin D. Stenger and Chloe P. Moyer.

To learn more about the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce, visit www.mtzionchamber.org or call (217) 864-2526.

