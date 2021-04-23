 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce honors Del's Popcorn
0 comments
alert top story

Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce honors Del's Popcorn

{{featured_button_text}}
Del's Popcorn Shop

Del's Popcorn in Mount Zion was named 2020 Business of the Year by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce. 

MOUNT ZION — Del's Popcorn was named Outstanding Business of the Year by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards banquet April 22.

Del’s Popcorn opened its Mount Zion store in 2002, but the business itself began as far back as 1934 as a tiny confectionery in Decatur. The business often works with local charities, schools and library groups to support activities and events, and allows Life Skills students from Macon-Piatt Special Education District to gain work experience at their store.

Watch now: Del's Popcorn establishes a franchise program

Del's was voted No. 1 Reader’s Choice for Best Place to Work by Herald & Review readers and is a strong supporter of Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce sponsorships and volunteer activities.

Del's Popcorn Owner Trudy Jacobs is a member of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Volunteer of the Year

Volunteer of the Year Emily Phillips poses with Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce President Carolyn Ridenour at the chamber's award ceremony on April 22. 

Emily Phillips received the 2020 Mount Zion Chamber Volunteer Award. She has served as one of the chamber's ambassadors for two years.

Three scholarships, totaling $3,000, were awarded this year to Jonathan E. Oliger, Marin D. Stenger and Chloe P. Moyer.

To learn more about the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce, visit www.mtzionchamber.org or call (217) 864-2526.

Our digital subscription offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at https://go.herald-review.com/april29.

The best desserts in Decatur

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Decatur offers a spectrum of delicious options for satisfying it.

Here are some of the best reasons to save room.

1 of 11

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How your digital subscription helps support local journalism

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News