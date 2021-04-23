Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce honors Del's Popcorn

Jonathan Oliver, recipient of one of three Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce scholarships, poses with chamber President Carolyn Ridenour.
Scholarship recipient Chloe Moyer poses with Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce President Carolyn Ridenour.
Scholarship recipient Marin Stegner poses with Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce President Carolyn Ridenour.
Del's Popcorn in Mount Zion was named 2020 Business of the Year by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce.
Provided photo
MOUNT ZION — Del's Popcorn was named Outstanding Business of the Year by the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce at its annual awards banquet April 22.
Del’s Popcorn opened its Mount Zion store in 2002, but the business itself began as far back as 1934 as a tiny confectionery in Decatur. The business often works with local charities, schools and library groups to support activities and events, and allows Life Skills students from Macon-Piatt Special Education District to gain work experience at their store.
Del's was voted No. 1 Reader’s Choice for Best Place to Work by Herald & Review readers and is a strong supporter of Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce sponsorships and volunteer activities.
Del's Popcorn Owner Trudy Jacobs is a member of the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer of the Year Emily Phillips poses with Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce President Carolyn Ridenour at the chamber's award ceremony on April 22.
Provided photo
Emily Phillips received the 2020 Mount Zion Chamber Volunteer Award. She has served as one of the chamber's ambassadors for two years.
Three scholarships, totaling $3,000, were awarded this year to Jonathan E. Oliger, Marin D. Stenger and Chloe P. Moyer.
To learn more about the Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce, visit
www.mtzionchamber.org or call (217) 864-2526.
Our digital subscription offer: $29.99 for 52 weeks. Learn more at
https://go.herald-review.com/april29.
Close
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Decatur offers a spectrum of delicious options for satisfying it.
Here are some of the best reasons to save room.
Apples, cranberries, and a vanilla glaze you’ll swear came straight from Heaven.
The bakery has cookies, tarts, cakes, eclairs, often with seasonal choices such as King Cake for Mardi Gras.
Basically, they taste like homemade donut bites, and they are amazing.
It’s fried cheesecake. What more do you need to know?
It should also be said, the restaurant’s creme brulee is to die for.
Flavors may change, but the deliciousness remains the same. Coconut, chocolate and apple crunch are particularly amazing.
Though you really can’t go wrong at Del’s, there’s a reason these seasonal treats are legendary.
And muffins, and brownies, and scones … The selection changes, but it’s all fresh and delicious.
For all the coffee lovers out there, this is the ultimate dessert.
While the burgers are famous, the greatness of Krekel’s custard should never be overlooked. Don’t forget the sprinkles!
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, Decatur offers a spectrum of delicious options for satisfying it.
Here are some of the best reasons to save room.
Apples, cranberries, and a vanilla glaze you’ll swear came straight from Heaven.
The bakery has cookies, tarts, cakes, eclairs, often with seasonal choices such as King Cake for Mardi Gras.
Basically, they taste like homemade donut bites, and they are amazing.
It’s fried cheesecake. What more do you need to know?
It should also be said, the restaurant’s creme brulee is to die for.
Flavors may change, but the deliciousness remains the same. Coconut, chocolate and apple crunch are particularly amazing.
Though you really can’t go wrong at Del’s, there’s a reason these seasonal treats are legendary.
And muffins, and brownies, and scones … The selection changes, but it’s all fresh and delicious.
For all the coffee lovers out there, this is the ultimate dessert.
While the burgers are famous, the greatness of Krekel’s custard should never be overlooked. Don’t forget the sprinkles!
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.