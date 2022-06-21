 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New location under construction along Pershing Road for Decatur retailer

Rent One 1 062122.JPG

The frame for a new Rent One at the corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street is starting to take shape..

DECATUR — The corner of Pershing Road and Jasper Street in Decatur has been bustling with activity for months.

Local home furnishings store, Rent One, will be moving into the new location by the fall, the corporation said. The new rent-to-own showroom will be located at 1205 E. Pershing Road. The St. Louis, Mo. based corporation will bring its sister company RNR Tire Express as part of the new facility.

“The store’s planned new showroom will combine pleasing colors and natural elements, including brick, stone, and misty mountains,” said CEO Larry Carrico in a press release.

Plans for RNR Tire Express include a showroom and service area. The business offers customers brand named tires and wheels through their “buy now pay later flexible payment plans and no credit promise,” the company stated.

According to Sunny Treadway, marketing manager for Rent One, the company plans to open their doors to customers on Oct. 1.

The location, on the corner near a local Dollar Tree and other businesses, was important.

“We believe staying on Pershing in the commercial corridor would benefit existing customer travel patterns as well as provide improved visibility and access to our location,” she said.

Rent One’s current store is located 2800 N. Water St., in the Northgate Mall.

Rent One’s showroom will have 6,500-square-feet to display various brands, including Ashley furniture, Maytag appliances and LG electronics as well as Rent One’s brand, Passport Sleep Gallery. The local store will employ seven staff members.

The addition of RNR Tire Express will employ five staff members of their own. The store will occupy another 5,000-square-feet, including a high tech showroom.

“The look, feel, and experience will provide a much more engaging environment for our coworkers and customers,” she said of the new location.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Related to this story

