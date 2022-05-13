On Biz: 121 Coffee Run, Willow Nest

121 Coffee Run expands to Moweaqua

The coffee house and bakery 121 Coffee Run originated at 266 N. State Route 121 in Warrensburg. Then co-owner Aryn Callarman recently expanded to 4314 W. Main St., in Harristown.

Their next location will be at 117 N. Main St., in Moweaqua. The restaurant is expected to open in June.

According to Callarman, she had not planned to move to the historic downtown building until Moweaqua’s mayor contacted her about the location. “I was initially hesitant because it does not have a drive-thru,” she said. “Once I saw it, I fell in love. It’s a beautiful space.”

Although a window will not be accessible for drivers, the owner plans to have curbside pickup areas.

The Moweaqua business will be similar to the Warrensburg location and menu including the same monthly drink specials.

121 Coffee Run menu items include caramel cold brew with caramel cold foam, energy bites, Lotus energy drinks, bacon, egg and cheese wraps, hot and iced mochas, cinnamon roll cake and Namken Nutrition grab and go meals.

The Willow Nest goes from hobby to business

While helping friends decorate their home, it came to Laurie Burnett's attention that local options for obtaining home decor were limited.

Armed with that knowledge, Burnett decided to do something about it and opened The Willow Nest.

it is located at 6995 U.S. Route 36 in a refurbished two-story building once housed by Long Creek’s Bart’s Gas Station.

Burnett describes her business as a decorator's boutique. Along with unique shelves, clocks, statues and other home items is a small selection of clothing, jewelry and purses. “My main passion is home decor,” she said.

Her husband Butch encouraged her to open her own business in a central location. After the couple retired, they began working on the dream.

“I want it to be something that is unique,” she said about the store’s selection.

The store has only a few of each item in stock. “So when it’s gone, it’s gone,” Burnett said. “Something new will come in and take its place. I want to keep it fresh with everything changing.”

The store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

