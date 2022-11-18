On Biz: Another 121 Coffee Run, ApexNetwork moves, Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken

Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken opening soon

The westside of Decatur will be getting a new restaurant by Christmas.

The owners of Cajun Crab & Sharks Fish & Chicken, located at 1601 W. Grand Ave., Decatur, are finishing up renovations on the restaurant that will feature two menus in one.

According to co-owner Rere Qattoum, the new restaurant will include some of the menu items from the Shark's Fish & Chicken on East Prairie Avenue, Decatur.

"It will be a half of what we have (at the existing restaurant) and including a shrimp and crab boil," she said. "It will have fish, chicken, wings, shrimp, most of our menu here, but no sandwiches or burgers."

The business also will sell fresh meats, breadings and seasonings.

Qattoum and her family will continue to operate both businesses.

"We'll be back and forth," she said.

121 Coffee Run adding new location

121 Coffee Run is opening a fourth location sometime next year.

The new location will be at 1661 S. Taylorville Road in Decatur, next to Casey’s Convenience Store and across from Lockhart’s Barber College. Construction has already begun for the business.

“We’ve had a need, especially in that area,” said barista Breanna Cunningham. “We’re really trying to reach out to as many of our customers as we can.”

The Decatur area isn’t the only potential site for future 121 Coffee Run businesses. Discussions have also included Forsyth, Mount Zion and other Central Illinois towns. “We’re trying to expand as far as we can,” Cunningham said. “But also stay local to us and to our customer base.”

The Taylorville Road location will also have Emily’s gaming business. “Just like our Harristown location,” Cunningham said.

ApexNetwork moves to new location

The ApexNetwork in Mount Zion has a new location.

“We just moved down the street,” said office manager Gina Ritchie.

The business, which provides various physical therapy services, moved to 1330 N. State Highway 121 in Mount Zion a week ago. The new location used to be home to Wildflour Bakery.

All the contact information remains the same.

ApexNetwork used to be located a couple blocks south in Park Plaza.

“This is just a bigger location,” Ritchie said.