On Biz: Banditz Chicken Ribs and More, Suite 704, Kathy Locke Child's Play Photography

Banditz Chicken Ribs and More

The westside restaurant, Banditz Chicken Ribs and More, lives up to the name.

Located in the Colonial Mall at 1355 N. State Road 48, Decatur, the restaurant offers chicken wings in various amounts, as well as slabs of ribs, Philly beef sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches, pork chops, catfish, shrimp and more, just like the name says.

“We have the best seafood bowl in Decatur,” said Jessie Pillow. “It has shrimp, crab legs, sausage, corn, potatoes, all the good stuff.”

Pillow has been serving customers at Banditz Chicken Ribs and More since the restaurant opened eight months ago. “This is a nice building, nice atmosphere, nice neighborhood,” he said.

It is open at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant has served food at various fundraisers as well.

“If they come to us, we’ll accommodate them,” Pillow said. “But so far we are doing great.”

Suite 704 laying down tracks

The local media production facility, Suite 704, has been preparing to open to the public, providing services such as creating podcasts, video and audio productions, editing, recordings and marketing.

“All the experiences in media and entertainment, put it all under one roof,” said owner Bennie Smith.

The business is located at 704 E. Wood St., Decatur. The staff has been scheduling appointments. They have produced approximately 40 commercials since the business opened nearly a year ago.

The upcoming event, “Oh, Snap,” is the next opportunity to learn more about the business and meet other creative community members. The program “is a photo session session and networking opportunity to connect with other creatives,” stated on the business’s Facebook page.

“We would like to encourage entrepreneurs and other artists to come out,” Smith said. “Even if they’re not artists, they can come out and get headshots.”

Smith is a Decatur native and wanted to bring the services to his hometown. “When I was growing up there was no place like this in Decatur,” he said.

For more information, call 217-791-5153 or visit the website at thesuite704.com or their Facebook page.

Child's Play Photography moves

Kathy Locke’s Child's Play Photography studio had been on Merchant Street in downtown Decatur for 10 years.

“I loved it,” she said. “I loved my merchants. It’s a great location.” But she needed more space.

Locke’s new location is a freestanding building at 2570 South Shores Drive. “It’s an expanded space with more natural light studio options,” she said.

Outdoor options, as well as the studio, are now more easily available for the photo shoots. Customers can contact Locke for an appointment at 217-620-7851 or going to childsplayphotos.com.

Photography sessions are available for babies, children, families and high school seniors.

Locke said she appreciates the business she was able to build in the downtown location.

“It’s a great spot. Between Del’s Popcorn Shop and Jimmy John’s. You couldn’t ask for more foot traffic,” she said. “But I was at the point where I needed more space.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.