On Biz: Brass Horn Kids, Horseshoe Hut, Finders Keepers Consignment and Gifts

Brass Horn adds kids to its family

Brass Horn Kids has joined The Brass Horn and Brass Horn Too in downtown Decatur, just in time for back-to school shopping.

The children’s clothing store welcomed customers at the start of Friday’s opening hours, which are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

According to the stores’ co-owner, George Streckfuss, the building was purchased in March. “It’s adjacent to our women’s shop,” he said. “We have a common area that we can pass through from our women’s store over to the kids’ store.”

The clothing lines, which include Me and Henry, Bisby, Quincy Mae, and Rylee and Cru, range in sizes from newborns to 14. Accessories, gift items and collectibles are also featured in the store.

Kyli Heckenkamp is managing the store that once housed real estate offices. As the manager, she and her sister-in-law were given the opportunity to decorate the ornate store ideal for parents and children.

“Having men’s and women’s clothes, it just felt like a natural fit to have kids’ clothing in town,” Heckenkamp said. “It was a fit, both professional and personally.”

Horseshoe Hut prides itself on tasty offerings

Decatur’s newest food truck is open and serving lunch and dinner.

The Horseshoe Hut hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. then 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Located in the northwest corner of the Harbor Freight parking lot on Pershing Road, the owners, Nytalia Cooper-Kersting and Jordan Russell, create four different horseshoes; traditional, grilled chicken, smoked pulled pork and taco. “They all come with Texas Toast, a bed of fries, your choice of meat, and your choice of queso or cheddar cheese,” said Russell.

“And our bread is gluten free,” Cooper-Kersting said.

Sandwiches, such as cheese toasties, cheeseburgers, grilled chicken and pulled pork, as well as a walking taco, can be loaded up with the customer’s favorite toppings.

The location was ideal for the business, according to the owners. “The spot kind of chose us,” Russell said.

They began parking in the Harbor Freight parking lot shortly after they visited the store to purchase a generator. “They offered us a spot permanently,” Cooper-Kersting said.

Since they opened the business nearly a month ago, Horseshoe Hut has had a steady flow of customers. “It’s the way we season the meat,” Cooper-Kersting said about the attraction. “We’re not scared to season our food.”

“We also put the special seasoning on our fries,” Russell said.

The list of occupations allowed to receive a 10% discount is long. Teachers, first responders, veterans, current military members, and factory workers get a break in their total bill. “We look out for those who look out for us,” Cooper-Kersting said.

Finders Keepers offers mix of consignment items

Sylvia Whitehouse, owner of the consignment shop Finders Keepers Consignment and Gifts, has booth space available for others who have unique products.

“We’ve been trying to get full since we opened in November,” she said.

The shop’s address, at 515 Brush College Road in Decatur, once housed a laundromat.

The regular store hours, which are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The owners also host an Outdoor Market once a month. The next event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7, in the lot adjacent to the business. “We cover that with vendors,” Whitehouse said.

A woodworking artist, DJ, and food vendors will be featured, along with other businesses.

The building offers many similar vendors throughout the week. “We’re called Finders Keepers Consignment and Gifts,” Whitehouse said. “We want to support the crafters in Decatur.”

Rental space for vendors range in price from $25 to $100 a month.

Some of the featured products include handmade jewelry, blankets, candles, jellies and sauce and coffees.

“But also have thrift and collectable booths,” Whitehouse said.

Specials are posted on the Finders Keepers Facebook page. Whitehouse wanted to address the comments from shoppers who find it difficult to shop local on a budget. “They say it’s too expensive,” she said. “I say, ‘No it’s not’.”